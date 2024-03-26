The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is the next stop on the PGA Tour and the penultimate before The Masters Tournament. Several players with high aspirations for the Augusta National Golf Club event will be looking to polish their game in Houston.

Scottie Scheffler leads the Houston Open field as the top ranked golfer. After his excellent showings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, it is no surprise that he is also the favorite of most experts to win at the Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course.

Scottie Scheffler's path to the Houston Open has been through six Top 10s and one Top 20 in seven tournaments during 2024 (including his two victories). His streak began much earlier, as he played 23 tournaments in the previous season with 17 Top 10s, including two victories (and no cuts).

If a player can dispute Scheffler, part of the experts' considerations is Wyndham Clark. The 2023 US Open champion will be the second-highest ranked player in the Houston Open field and already has one win in 2024 (AT&T Pebbe Beach Pro-Am).

Clark has not only had a very good start to the 2024 season (three Top 10s in seven events), but he gave Scheffler great battles at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass (he finished second in both the tournaments).

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Some other expert picks

Sahith Theegala is another player listed in the experts' picks to contend strongly at the Houston Open. Theegala has posted four Top 10s in eight tournaments during 2024 (seven cuts cleared). This has led him to the 5th spot in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Will Zalatoris has also attracted the attention of the experts with his two Top 10s in six tournaments (two missed cuts). He was not good in his previous start (The Players Championship) but has proven to be a player who responds well to demanding courses, such as the Memorial Park Municipal.

Jason Day will arrive in Houston with three Top 10s in seven tournaments (one missed cut) in search of his first Top 5 of the season. He was not among the top contenders at either Bay Hill or TPC Sawgrass, but in both he managed to play the weekend.

Finally, Tony Finau is in the field to defend his 2022 title. Finau is still looking for his best results during the season, in which he has posted just one top 10 in eight events (his first cut of the season came the week before, at the Valspar Championship).

The Houston Open has been played since 1946 and the inaugural champion was Byron Nelson. Other great players such as Bobby Locke, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Vijay Singh have also won the event.