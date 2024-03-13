2024 THE PLAYERS Championship weather forecast: Is rain expected at TPC Sawgrass?

We are less than 24 hours away from the tee off of THE PLAYERS Championship and everything is in place at TPC Sawgrass to host the event. It doesn't look like anything is going to get in the way of the tournament, as even the weather forecast is mostly favorable.

No rain is expected in the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida area (where TPC Sawgrass is located) during the first three days of THE PLAYERS Championship. However, local thunderstorms are likely to occur on Sunday.

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for Thursday, March 14, (opening day of the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship), calls for an average temperature of 72.5° F, with only a 3% chance of precipitation. Winds will be sustained at 8 miles per hour (MPH), with gusts of 15 MPH.

Weather conditions for Friday will remain similar. However, the chance of precipitation will increase to 25%. Temperatures will again average 72.5° F during the day and winds will be sustained at 9 MPH, with gusts up to 20 MPH.

For Saturday, an increase in cloudiness is expected, reaching 86%, although chances of precipitation will be 25%. Temperatures will remain stable (79° F) and winds will range from 7 to 13 MPH.

Sunday will be the riskiest day for THE PLAYERS Championship, with a 40% chance of precipitation and a 24% chance of thunderstorms. However, the forecast is for only 1.6 mm of rain for only 1.5 hours throughout the day.

Temperatures for Sunday are expected at 77° F and winds at 8 MPH with gusts up to 17 MPH.

THE PLAYERS Championship 2024: Fan guide

THE PLAYERS Championship recently published on its website the usual Fan Guide, where all the important information for the best enjoyment of the event was collected.

Among the most relevant details is that fans will be able to enjoy free lockers. These will be located at the Nicklaus and Couples entry at TPC Sawgrass.

There will also be two areas for children to collect autographs from the players. One will be on the practice greens and the other will be near the clubhouse's back lawn. Soliciting autographs in areas other than those established is prohibited.

The following restrooms and filtered water stations will be available for fans:

Near No. 10 tee/No. 16 tee

Wine & Dine on 9 (near No. 5 green/No. 9 fairway)

Behind 16 green (near The Grove)

Taste of JAX.

It was also reported that fans will be able to bring plastic or metal cups to the course, as long as they are empty.