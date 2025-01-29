2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship: Top ranked players in the field, venue, purse and other details explored

The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship is the next stop on the DP World Tour and the third event on the Middle East swing. The event will be played at the Royal Golf Club of Bahrain from January 30 to February 2, featuring a prize purse of $2.5 million.
The tournament features several big names on the DP World Tour, including a few players who have earned their PGA Tour cards for their results in 2024. Highlights of the field include Thorbjorn Olesen, the top-ranked golfer in the field, and Dylan Fritelly, the defending champion.
The tournament will also feature several LIV Golf players preparing for the start of the league season, including Patrick Reed and David Puig.
These are the top 20 players in the world rankings who will be playing in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship:
- OLESEN, Thorbjørn (70)
- LANGASQUE, Romain (83)
- PUIG, David (87)
- CANTER, Laurie (89)
- SMITH, Jordan (95)
- NEERGAARD-PETERSEN, Rasmus (100)
- PARRY, John (112)
- REED, Patrick (115)
- CAMPILLO, Jorge (117)
- SÖDERBERG, Sebastian (120)
- GUERRIER, Julien (121)
- VEERMAN, Johannes (124)
- NAKAJIMA, Keita (125)
- JORDAN, Matthew (127)
- MIGLIOZZI, Guido (131)
- HILLIER, Daniel (136)
- FERGUSON, Ewen (138)
- DEAN, Joe (145)
- DEL REY, Alejandro (155)
- BROWN, Daniel (161)
The 2025 edition will be only the second in the history of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. The tournament will be played on Bahrain's 7,302-yard, par-72 Royal Golf Course. A year ago, Dylan Fritelli won with a score of 13-under 275.
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship purse breakdown
The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship has a purse of $2.5 million with the winner taking home $425,000. The top 5 finishers will receive $100,000 or more.
This is how the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025 prize money will be distributed (amounts may vary depending on ties):
- 1 $425,000
- 2 $275,000
- 3 $156,500
- 4 $125,000
- 5 $106,000
- 6 $87,500
- 7 $75,000
- 8 $62,500
- 9 $56,000
- 10 $50,000
- 11 $46,000
- 12 $43,000
- 13 $40,250
- 14 $38,250
- 15 $36,750
- 16 $35,250
- 17 $33,750
- 18 $32,250
- 19 $31,000
- 20 $30,000
- 21 $29,000
- 22 $28,250
- 23 $27,500
- 24 $26,750
- 25 $26,000
- 26 $25,250
- 27 $24,500
- 28 $23,750
- 29 $23,000
- 30 $22,250
- 31 $21,500
- 32 $20,750
- 33 $20,000
- 34 $19,250
- 35 $18,500
- 36 $17,750
- 37 $17,250
- 38 $16,750
- 39 $16,250
- 40 $15,750
- 41 $15,250
- 42 $14,750
- 43 $14,250
- 44 $13,750
- 45 $13,250
- 46 $12,750
- 47 $12,250
- 48 $11,750
- 49 $11,250
- 50 $10,750
- 51 $10,250
- 52 $9,750
- 53 $9,250
- 54 $8,750
- 55 $8,500
- 56 $8,250
- 57 $8,000
- 58 $7,750
- 59 $7,500
- 60 $7,250
- 61 $7,000
- 62 $6,750
- 63 $6,500
- 64 $6,250
- 65 $6,000
The tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel in the United States and Sky Sports Golf in the United Kingdom. Broadcast time begins at 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with the exception of the third round, which begins a half hour later.