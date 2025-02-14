2025 Genesis Invitational round 2 tee times and pairing explored

Denny McCarthy took the early lead at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The PGA Tour sensation carded in an opening round score of four under par 68 at the challenging Torrey Pines' South Course on Thursday.

The leader of the 2025 Genesis Invitational will tee off the second round of the tournament at 2:31 PM EST from the tenth hole. Nico Echavarria and Sam Stevens, who are tied for 7th place and 14th place, respectively, will join McCarthy.

Tied for second place, Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers will tee off the second round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational together at 1:36 PM EST off Torrey Pines' back nine. They will be joined by Ben Griffin.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for fourth place at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with a score of two under par 70. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off from the 10th hole at 1:14 PM EST along with Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa.

Tee times for the second round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational are staggered with players teeing off Torey Pines' first and tenth holes between 12:30 PM EST and 2:31 PM EST. Here's a look at the tee times for the Genesis Invitational's Friday round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

12:30 p.m. - Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

12:41 p.m. - Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

12:52 p.m. - Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

1:03 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

1:14 p.m. - Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

1:36 p.m. - Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. - Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

1:58 p.m. - Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

2:09 p.m. - Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2:20 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

2:31 p.m. - Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

Hole 10

12:30 p.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

12:41 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

12:52 p.m. - Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

1:03 p.m. - Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

1:14 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. - J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

1:36 p.m. - Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

1:47 p.m. - Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:58 p.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

2:09 p.m. - J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

2:20 p.m. - Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

2:31 p.m. - Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

The leaderboard at the 2025 Genesis Invitational heading into the second round is stacked with the top 69 players and ties, all separated by one stroke in the 72 player field.

2025 Genesis Invitational Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 20 players at the 2025 Genesis Invitational through the first 18 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T2 - Seamus Power (-3)

T2 - Patrick Rodgers (-3)

T4 - Davis Thompson (-2)

T4 - Wyndham Clark (-2)

T4 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)

T7 - Nick Dunlap (-1)

T7 - Sam Burns (-1)

T7 - Nico Echavarria (-1)

T7 - Jake Knapp (-1)

T7 - Andrew Novak (-1)

T7 - Min Woo Lee (-1)

T7 - Michael Kim (-1)

T14 - Corey Conners (E)

T14 - Sahith Theegala (E)

T14 - Russell Henley (E)

T14 - Aaron Rai (E)

T14 - Rory McIlroy (E)

T14 - Sam Stevens (E)

T20 - Justin Thomas (+1)

T20 - Viktor Hovland (+1)

T20 - Tom Kim (+1)

T20 - Shane Lowry (+1)

T20 - Collin Morikawa (+1)

