The 2025 Puerto Rico Open begins Thursday at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The PGA Tour's alternate field will go up against the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is one of the Tour's Signature Events.

Brice Garnett celebrates his win at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open (via Getty)

Brice Garnett won the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in a playoff against Erik Barnes, making it his second career victory on the PGA Tour. Garnett's other win came at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Erik Barnes in not in the lineup in this year's tournament but Garnett will be playing to defend his title. Nicolás Echavarría, the winner of the tournament in 2023, will also not be participating. Neither Barnes nor Echavarría will be seen at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week either.

2025 Puerto Rico Open Purse

The event offers a $4 million purse, with the winner getting $720,000, which is the same purse as the event last year. The second and third placed golfers will be taking home $436,000 and $276,000 respectively.

2025 Puerto Rico Open TV Coverage

You can watch the tournament on the Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday from 10am-1pm ET and on Saturday and Sunday from 2:30pm-5pm ET. The tournament will be up against the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which will be primarily broadcasted by NBC sports.

Betting odds heading into the event

Nørgaard at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (via Getty)

The betting favorite going into the event is Niklas Nørgaard of Denmark. He's +2200 to win the tournament as per BetMGM and +1800 according to DraftKing Sportsbook.

The 32-year-old won his first European Tour event in September of last year, though he is yet to capture a victory on the PGA Tour, having only played in a limited number of events. Nørgaard played in last week's Cognizant Classic, finishing tied for 25th. He also played in the Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 34th after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Bud Cauley has the second best odds to win the Puerto Rico Open, coming in at +2500 on both BetMGM and DraftKings. Cauley has played in more than 200 PGA Tour events without capturing a win, with his only professional win coming on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014.

Bud Cauley at the 2025 Sony Open In Hawaii (via Getty)

Cauley has made the cut in all three events he has played in in 2025, finishing tied for 30th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing tied for 21st at the WM Phoenix Open and tied for 56th at the Cognizant Classic.

DraftKings also has Ryan Gerard and Kevin Roy at +2500 to win the event. Roy has played in 37 career PGA Tour events, making only 13 cuts and has no wins. 25 year old Ryan Gerard, has played in 29 tour events and has two top 5 finishes.

BetMGM also has Gerard at +2500, but they have Roy at +2800. They have Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who is also Danish, at +2500.

Brice Garnett, the defending champion, is +3500 to win the tournament on DraftKings and +3300 on DraftKings.

