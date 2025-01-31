2025 Tournament of Champions round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions will be played on Friday, January 31 at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida. Play will begin at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time with players teeing off on the first and 10th tees.

Most of the players will not be playing with other professionals as only Moriya Jutanugarn and Linnea Strom have been placed in the same group. The pros will share a group with the amateurs and celebrities who are also playing in the event.

2025 Tournament of Champions Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Below are the tee times for the second round of the HGV Tournament of Champions. (Note: All times are in Eastern Time)

08:10 AM (1) Celine Boutier

08:10 AM (10) Linn Grant

08:21 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn

08:21 AM (10) Hannah Green

08:32 AM (1) Leona Maguire

08:32 AM (10) Cheyenne Knight

08:43 AM (1) Jin Young Ko

08:43 AM (10) Yuka Saso

08:54 AM (1) Patty Tavatanakit

08:54 AM (10) Rose Zhang

09:05 AM (1) A Lim Kim

09:05 AM (10) Haeran Ryu

09:16 AM (1) Moriya Jutanugarn, Linnea Strom

09:16 AM (10) Rio Takeda

09:27 AM (1) Chanettee Wannasaen

09:27 AM (10) Ayaka Furue

09:38 AM (1) Lydia Ko

09:38 AM (10) Nelly Korda

09:49 AM (1) Jasmine Suwannapura

09:49 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol

10:00 AM (1) Amy Yang

10:00 AM (10) Ashleigh Buhai

10:11 AM (1) Minjee Lee

10:11 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz

10:22 AM (1) Bailey Tardy

10:22 AM (10) Lauren Coughlin

10:33 AM (1) Angel Yin

10:33 AM (10) Brooke M. Henderson

10:44 AM (1) Alexa Pano

10:44 AM (10) Megan Khang

10:55 AM (1) Hyo Joo Kim

2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round 2: How to Watch

In Picture: Lydia Ko, HGV Tournament of Champions 2025 - (Image via Getty).

The second round of the HGV Tournament of Champions will be broadcast on Golf Channel in the United States. It will also be available on NBCSports.com, golfchannel.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock. Airtime will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Internationally, the event will be distributed as follows:

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Belgium/Netherlands: Telenet/Ziggo Sport

Canada: Golf Channel

Czech Republic / Hungary / Romania: Golf Channel

CZChina: Guangdong Golf Channel

France: Golf Channel France

Germany/Austria/Switzerland: DAZN

Hong Kong: PCCW

India: FanCode

Iceland: SYN

Indonesia: MOLA

Japan: WOWOW

Korea: JTBC

Latin America Discovery (golf.tv)

Malaysia/Brunei: Astro

Middle East: Starzplay

Myanmar: Skynet

New Zealand: Sky

Poland: Golf Channel Poland

Portugal: Sport TV

Philippines: Elite Sports

Scandinavia: NENT

Singapore: Starhub

South Africa: SuperSport

Spain: Movistar

Taiwan: Sportcast

Thailand: Golf Channel Thailand

United Kingdom: Sky

Vietnam: VTVCabEx-Yugoslavia: IKO

A Lim Kim leads the Tournament of Champions after the first 18 holes. The Korean secured seven birdies and no bogeys and is four strokes ahead of Patty Tavatanakit and Jin Young Ko.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda carded in three birdies and two bogeys (1-under) and is tied for 14th. The other major favorite and defending champion, Lydia Ko, carded two birdies and three bogeys (1 over) and is tied for 28th.

