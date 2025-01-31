2025 Tournament of Champions round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions will be played on Friday, January 31 at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida. Play will begin at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time with players teeing off on the first and 10th tees.
Most of the players will not be playing with other professionals as only Moriya Jutanugarn and Linnea Strom have been placed in the same group. The pros will share a group with the amateurs and celebrities who are also playing in the event.
2025 Tournament of Champions Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings
Below are the tee times for the second round of the HGV Tournament of Champions. (Note: All times are in Eastern Time)
- 08:10 AM (1) Celine Boutier
- 08:10 AM (10) Linn Grant
- 08:21 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 08:21 AM (10) Hannah Green
- 08:32 AM (1) Leona Maguire
- 08:32 AM (10) Cheyenne Knight
- 08:43 AM (1) Jin Young Ko
- 08:43 AM (10) Yuka Saso
- 08:54 AM (1) Patty Tavatanakit
- 08:54 AM (10) Rose Zhang
- 09:05 AM (1) A Lim Kim
- 09:05 AM (10) Haeran Ryu
- 09:16 AM (1) Moriya Jutanugarn, Linnea Strom
- 09:16 AM (10) Rio Takeda
- 09:27 AM (1) Chanettee Wannasaen
- 09:27 AM (10) Ayaka Furue
- 09:38 AM (1) Lydia Ko
- 09:38 AM (10) Nelly Korda
- 09:49 AM (1) Jasmine Suwannapura
- 09:49 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol
- 10:00 AM (1) Amy Yang
- 10:00 AM (10) Ashleigh Buhai
- 10:11 AM (1) Minjee Lee
- 10:11 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz
- 10:22 AM (1) Bailey Tardy
- 10:22 AM (10) Lauren Coughlin
- 10:33 AM (1) Angel Yin
- 10:33 AM (10) Brooke M. Henderson
- 10:44 AM (1) Alexa Pano
- 10:44 AM (10) Megan Khang
- 10:55 AM (1) Hyo Joo Kim
2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round 2: How to Watch
The second round of the HGV Tournament of Champions will be broadcast on Golf Channel in the United States. It will also be available on NBCSports.com, golfchannel.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock. Airtime will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Internationally, the event will be distributed as follows:
- Australia: Fox Sports Australia
- Belgium/Netherlands: Telenet/Ziggo Sport
- Canada: Golf Channel
- Czech Republic / Hungary / Romania: Golf Channel
- CZChina: Guangdong Golf Channel
- France: Golf Channel France
- Germany/Austria/Switzerland: DAZN
- Hong Kong: PCCW
- India: FanCode
- Iceland: SYN
- Indonesia: MOLA
- Japan: WOWOW
- Korea: JTBC
- Latin America Discovery (golf.tv)
- Malaysia/Brunei: Astro
- Middle East: Starzplay
- Myanmar: Skynet
- New Zealand: Sky
- Poland: Golf Channel Poland
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Philippines: Elite Sports
- Scandinavia: NENT
- Singapore: Starhub
- South Africa: SuperSport
- Spain: Movistar
- Taiwan: Sportcast
- Thailand: Golf Channel Thailand
- United Kingdom: Sky
- Vietnam: VTVCabEx-Yugoslavia: IKO
A Lim Kim leads the Tournament of Champions after the first 18 holes. The Korean secured seven birdies and no bogeys and is four strokes ahead of Patty Tavatanakit and Jin Young Ko.
Meanwhile, Nelly Korda carded in three birdies and two bogeys (1-under) and is tied for 14th. The other major favorite and defending champion, Lydia Ko, carded two birdies and three bogeys (1 over) and is tied for 28th.