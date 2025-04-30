 $20M-worth golfer opens up on whether he would pick Keegan Bradley for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley is set to captain Team USA for the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup in September. Brandt Snedeker, who is one of the vice captains, spoke out on the possibility of the former serving as a playing captain at the Medinah Country Club during a press conference.

Ad

Snedeker, who is worth $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, revealed that the captain and vice-captains have been on several calls to discuss the lineup for the Ryder Cup. During the press conference, he was asked if he would pick Keegan Bradey to be a part of the roster. To which the PGA Tour star stated that the 12 players are yet to be chosen.

Here's a look at what Brandt Snedeker had to say (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"There's a lot of golf. We have been on a bunch of calls talking about this. here's a lot that's going to change...I think we won't have a clear idea of what the team's going to look like until post-U.S. Open. Post-U.S. Open, we'll start having an idea who's playing the right way, who points-wise is going to be there, who we think would be a great addition to the team room."

Ad

Several players and golf enthusiasts alike have expressed their desire to see Keegan Bradley serve Team USA as a playing captain. Brandt Snedeker stated that he backs the potential move due to the Ryder Cup captain's performance at the Presidents Cup.

"I think the way he played last year at the Presidents Cup really showed the guys that this guy is built for team competitions...I think the guys loved seeing his fieriness. They got to see his competitiveness come through. They're seeing that now as his way as a captain and the amount of care he has for these things comes through with the way he plays and the way he captains and the way he talks about it," he said.

Ad

Snedeker stated that Keegan Bradley's determination on the golf course pushes and inspires other players to be better. As the top 6 players on the Ryder Cup points list automatically qualify for the event, he believes that Bradley will work hard to earn more points.

Team USA 2025 Ryder Cup Rankings

Scottie Scheffler leads the 2025 Ryder Cup Rankings for Team USA with a whopping 14,578.75 points. Xander Schauffele follows in second place with 11,133.11 points.

Ad

The team captain, Keegan Bradley, sits in 22nd place with 2,663.83 points. Here's a look at the top leaders of Team USA's Ryder Cup points list following the conclusion of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via Ryder Cup):

Scottie Scheffler (14,578.75 points) Xander Schauffele (11,133.11 points) Collin Morikawa (8,585.60 points) Bryson DeChambeau (8,190.00 points) Russell Henley (7,824.20 points) Justin Thomas (7,582.83 points) Maverick McNealy (5,745.21 points) Brian Harman (5,714.29 points) Andrew Novak (5,587.60 points) J. J. Spaun (4,778.49 points)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More