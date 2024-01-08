3 brands Tiger Woods could sign for apparel deal after Nike split

Tiger Woods and Nike's split after almost three decades brings to an end an iconic partnership. With a deal worth almost $500 million now off the table, Nike has lost its highest athlete endorser. The deal, first signed in 1996, banked on the then 20-year-old to be the next big thing in golf and it paid off.

While the door with Nike has closed, it also opens the door for other brands to possibly add one of the best golfers in the world to their roster. Following are three brands that Tiger Woods could possibly sign an apparel deal with.

3 apparel companies that Tiger Woods could sign with

FootJoy

Just about a month ago, Tiger Woods was seen wearing FootJoy shoes at the PNC Championship. Woods has been wearing these FootJoy shoes ever since 2022, as they keep him comfortable following the foot injury he suffered in a car wreck.

Speaking about his relationship with FootJoy, Woods said via Sports Illustrated:

"I have very limited mobility now. Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That's what I've gone to."

Footjoy in a golf clothing company based in Massachusetts that specialises in golf shoes. However, they also have an extensive line of gloves, apparel and gear. With Woods already sporting FootJoy on the course, it would be rather feasible for the two to sign a deal.

Adidas

Nike's biggest competition comes from Adidas. The company has its own line of shoes, equipment, apparel and more and would be a great fit for Woods considering their constant focus on technology and development.

Adidas is growing in the world of golf, bringing about talents from all over the world. They most recently signed with breakout star Ludvig Aberg. Alongside Aberg, Adidas has also signed Daniel Berger, Tyrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Wise, Linn Grant and Rose Zhang. Adding Tiger Woods to their roster would be the perfect addition, especially as Xander Schauffele reportedly split with them recently.

Eastside Golf

Though an unconventional choice, Eastside Golf is one of the fastest growing apparel brands, with their recent collaboration with the Jordan brand catching the world's eye. Eastside Golf released their collab with the Jordan brand, introducing their Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf shoes in their 'Change 1961' colleection.

Eastside Golf is focused on diversifying the sport, and has been worn by golf enthusiasts such as Barack Obama, DJ Khaled, Dwyane Wade and CC Sabathia. The brand's goal is to allow golf to be more inclusive and provide more opportunities to people from diverse backgrounds. Tiger Woods is considered a man of the masses, and together, both could do wonders for golf.