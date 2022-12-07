Now that the Hero World Challenge counts for the PGA Tour, golf is played practically year around. That makes it even more relevant during the holiday season. When everyone is searching for gift ideas, they might overlook the popular sport.

However, there are excellent choices for fans and players. These gifts can be expensive or inexpensive, but they could all make an impact. Here are a few such ideas for this holiday season.

Great gifts for golf players and fans this holiday season

Here are some four such golft items to gift:

4) Clubs

Clubs may be expensive, but most golfers would appreciate a new set or even just a new driver, iron or other.

They will probably be the highlight of the holiday, and they will probably use this gift more than any other they receive. It's going to cost a few bycjs, but it will be worth it.

3) Attire

There aren't very many more useful things than the attire players wear. From shirts to pants and gloves to a hat, there's a lot that goes into what golfers wear.

That opens up gift givers to a whole host of possibilities. Shirts are popular, as a reshoes. Gloves and hats are very important, so there's no shortage of options for gift givers this holiday season.

These can be from athletes like Tiger Woods and others that have apparel, or they can be general from brands like Nike or Jordan. There are so many options that this idea could make up several gifts.

2) A Golf Channel subscription

A subscription to a golf channel can be a nice gift (Image via NBC)

What's better than being able to watch all the sport all the time? Not much. The Golf Channel has tons of content, and there's really no better place to watch stars like Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and others. It has everything a fan can need.

It's not an expensive gift, and it can be useful all year around. To make it even better, if the gift is for a year, it's a never-ending gift that can be given each and every year. The person you gift it to would never run out the subscription and would always be able to watch whatever they want.

1) Golf balls

Golf balls are universal. Everyone who plays the game needs them and can truly never have enough. They're perhaps the most important part of the game, because even with everything else, nothing happens without a ball. They can swing, but they won't know how they hit the ball unless there's a ball on the other end of that swing.

Additionally, anyone who hits know that the chance of losing golf balls is high. They can go in the water and into the woods and never be found again. That's especially true for players not on a big course. The bigger courses don't have as many pitfalls like that, but there're still plenty of opportunities to lose the balls.

They're not horribly expensive, though, and they're perhaps more useful than anything else on this list. For that reason, golf balls are arguably the best golf gift for anyone you can give this holiday season.

