5 best performing LIV Golf pros at the 2025 PGA Championship ft. Bryson DeChambeau

The 2025 PGA Championship kicked off with 16 LIV golf professionals in the field. However, the list got reduced by half after the second round as eight of them failed to make the cut at the Major event played at Quail Hollow last week.

Past champions such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Martin Kaymer missed the cut at the Major Championship. Out of the golfers who advanced to the weekend, a few finished quite low on the leaderboard, including Sergio Garcia (T67), Tyrrell Hatton (T60) and David Puig (T60).

Let's take a look at the top five LIV Golf players at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Five best performing LIV Golfers at the PGA Championship 2025

1) Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau - Source: Getty

DeChambeau had an incredible week at the Major after claiming the joint runner-up spot. He started off the tournament by scoring 71 in round one, 68 in round two, and 69 in the third round. The two-time Major winner carded 70 in the final round to finish off with six-under-par 278. He tied with Davis Riley and Harris English for the second position.

2) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm - Source: Getty

The Spanish golfer came in as one of the favorites to win the PGA Championship. Though he was in strong contention until the final few holes, Rahm finished T8th after the final round. After shooting 70 in the first two rounds, Rahm followed it with an impressive 67 in round three. He came within one stroke of Scheffler in the final round, but his challenge unraveled on the last few holes.

3) Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

After a slow start with a three-over 74, Niemann revived his game quickly as he shot four-under 67 in the second round. He shot an even-par score in round three, and carded a three-under 68 in the final round. Niemann showcased some excellent golf skills as he also shot two eagles over the week.

4) Richard Bland

Richard at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The English golfer finished the Major Championship in a four-way tie for the 37th place. Richard Bland had a decent week altogether with a final one-over-par score of 285. The 52-year-old golfer also carded an eagle on the par-5 Hole 7 in the final round.

5) Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin - Source: Getty

Tom McKibbin became one of the few LIV golfers to have a decent finish at the PGA Championship. The 22-year-old golfer had a steady week throughout, but multiple bogeys in the fourth round cost him in his bid to rise up the leaderboard. He shot a final four-over-par score of 288 to tie for 50th.

