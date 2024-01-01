5 big LIV Golf moments from 2023 ft. Jon Rahm’s transfer

Dynamic developments have taken place at LIV Golf in 2023. The Saudi Arabian circuit last year provided spectators with several great moments, ranging from Jon Rahm's arrival to Talor Gooch's dominant wins.

Here are five LIV Golf moments from 2023.

5 big LIV Golf moments from 2023

#1 Jon Rahm's transfer

Jon Rahm (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm, inked a nearly half-million-dollar contract with LIV Golf in the first week of December. The shocking move came soon after the Spaniard pulled out of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' brand-new virtual golf series, TGL.

#2 Bryson DeChambeau's lowest round

Bryson DeChambeau (Image via Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau's amazing round of 58 at LIV Golf's Greenbrier event stands out as one of the most memorable moments to date on the Saudi circuit. The American won his first LIV Golf championship in August 2023 after shooting a tournament-low 58 in the final.

DeChambeau shot the lowest round in professional golf history with 13 birdies and one bogey. He became the sixth golfer in history to shoot 58, matching Jim Furyk's record.

#3 Talor Gooch's victory

Talor Gooch (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Talor Gooch's 2023 performance took the golf world by surprise. In addition to winning three LIV Golf events, he also took home the LIV Golf Individual Championship, which concluded the season.

Gooch has been terrific since the beginning of the season. The Oklahoma native has not finished outside of T36 in the second season of LIV Golf.

In October, he participated in the Jeddah event's playoffs but was defeated by Brooks Koepka. Gooch did, however, succeed in topping the LIV Golf rankings and winning the individual title.

#4 Miami Team Championship

Miami Team Championship (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The Miami Team Championship of the Saudi Circuit is the season-ending tournament of LIV Golf. The tournament took place in Miami from October 20 to 22, 2023. Crushers GC emerged victorious, pocketing $14 million in prize money.

Here is the leaderboard for the 2023 LIV Golf Miami Championship:

WIN: Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri) - $14,000,000

2. RangeGoats GC (Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters) - $8,000,000

3. Torque GC (Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Davig Puig) - $6,000,0004.

4 Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez) - $4,000,000

5. Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester) - $3,250,000

6. Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra) - $3,000,000

7. Cleeks GC (Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland) - $2,750,000

8. HyFlyers GC (Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele) - $2,500,000

9. Ripper GC (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan) - $2,000,000

10. Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka) - $1,750,000

11. Majesticks GC (Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield) - $1,500,000

12. Iron Heads GC (Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee) - $1,250,000

#5 Brooks Koepka's victory at Jeddah

Brooks Koepka (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka's fantastic victory at the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event is another memorable moment on the Saudi circuit from last year. After 54 holes in the competition, Koepka and Talor Gooch were tied for the lead. Following a face-off in a sudden playoff, the former emerged victorious after making a par-4 on the playoff's second hole.