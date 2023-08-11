5 big-name golfers who missed the cut at the 2023 AIG Women's Open

The first two rounds of the AIG Women's Open are now history. The tournament has had two great highlights: the overall high competitiveness and the brutal sports form shown by leader Ally Ewing. However, it has also had its dark spots, including important players who never found their stride.

Several champions of major tournaments, with relevant positions in the Rolex Ranking, had poor performances in the AIG Women's Open. Not only did they suffer at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England, but they couldn't even make the cut.

Who missed the cut at the AIG Women's Open?

Among those who missed the cut at the AIG Women's Open are the defending champion and some truly historic players. Let's take a look at the five most renowned ones:

#1 Ashleigh Buhai

The AIG Women's Open defending champion was one of the players who did not have a good tournament. She had a first round of +2, with a double bogey on hole 4, from which she could never recover.

In the second round, Ashleigh Buhai tried to make up ground but fell one stroke short. She missed the cut on the number (+3).

#2 Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson, AIG Women's Open - Day Two (Image via Getty)

Canadian Brooke Henderson was another star who missed the cut on the number (+3). The winner of 13 LPGA Tour tournaments (2 majors) made too many bogeys on the first day (6) and finished with +3.

Henderson tried to fine-tune her game in the second round but only managed par (three birdies and three bogeys) and missed the cut.

#3 Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho (Image via Getty)

With three wins on the LPGA Tour, one of them in a major, Kupcho is a player from whom the maximum is always expected. Unfortunately, she had a very unfortunate first round, with two double bogeys and a final score of +6.

Kupcho was on the verge of signing a comeback of legend, as in the second round, she played for -2 with five birdies and three bogeys. However, it was too much distance to cut, and she was a couple of strokes short of making it happen.

#4 Lydia Ko

Consecutive 2-over 74s took Lydia Ko out of the tournament early.

Instability marked both rounds, but there were moments that defined the outcome. A double bogey on the 10th hole on the first day and a front nine of four bogeys on the second affected her too much.

#5 Lexi Thompson

Eleven LPGA Tour victories, one of them in a major, speak loudly of Lexi Thompson's quality. However, this year has not been the same, with six cuts in nine tournaments (including the AIG Women's Open), and it showed on the Surrey course.

Consecutive rounds of +4 and +3 left Thompson out of options early on. The season is coming to an end for her, with the hope that next season will be more fortunate.