Who is leading the 2023 AIG Women's Open after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The 2023 AIG Women's Open did not give way in competitiveness during the second round, but all indications that the real fight will be to define the runner-up. Ally Ewing put distance on the leaderboard, and she did it with nothing but authority.

The American player was serious about emulating her compatriot Brian Harman and showed up with the best second round of the AIG Women's Open. The fabulous -6 achieved on Friday means a score of 10-under 134 for her.

Ewing started the second round of the AIG Women's Open at full speed with five birdies on the front nine, four of them in a row. On the back nine, she had two more birdies. Her only bogey of the round came on the 18th hole.

The AIG Women's Open leader is five strokes ahead of the three players in second place (local idol Charley Hull among them). It's a lead that could be comfortable with only two rounds ahead, and many fans are drawing parallels to what Harman did three weeks ago.

During the second day of the AIG Women's Open, Atthaya Thitikul also excelled, with the second-best round (-5). She had a poor first round and needed a result like this to return as a contender.

AIG Women's Open leaderboard

Below is the AIG Women's Open leaderboard after the second round. Only players who made the cut are included:

1 Ally Ewing -10

T2 Andrea Lee -5

T2 Minami Katsu -5

T2 Charley Hull -5

T5 Lilia Vu -4

T5 Hyo-Joo Kim -4

T5 Alison Lee -4

T5 Gabby Lopez -4

T9 Angel YIN -3

T9 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -3

T9 Atthaya Thitikul -3

T9 Allisen Corpuz -3

T9 Aditi Ashok -3

T9 Minjee Lee -3

T9 Nasa Hataoka -3

T9 Jin Young Ko -3

T9 Perrine Delacour -3

T18 Ryann O'Toole -2

T18 Lynn Grant -2

T18 Miyu Yamashita -2

T18 In Gee Chun -2

T18 Lindsey Weaver -2

T18 Jiyai Shin -2

T18 Ayaka Furue -2

T18 Jeongeun Lee6 -2

T18 Morgane Metraux -2

T18 Jaravee Boonchant -2

T28 Yu Liu -1

T28 Grace Kim -1

T28 Rose Zhang -1

T28 Megan Khang -1

T28 Yuna Nishimura -1

T28 Mina Harigae -1

T28 Narin An -1

T28 Ruoning Yin -1

T28 Nelly Korda -1

T28 Kokona Sakurai -1

T28 Emily Kristine Pedersen -1

T28 Jenny Shin -1

T40 Eun Hee Ji E

T40 Pajaree Anannarukarn E

T40 Olivia COWAN E

T40 Nicole BROCH LARSEN E

T40 A Lim Kim E

T40 Leona Maguire E

T40 Gemma DRYBURGH E

T47 Stephanie Meadow 1

T47 Amy Yang 1

T47 Xi Yu Lin 1

T47 Celine Boutier 1

T47 Hye-Jin Choi 1

T47Johanna GUSTAVSSON 1

T47 Charlotte Heath 1

T47 Anna Nordqvist 1

T47 Hae Ran Ryu 1

T47 Julia Lopez Ramirez 1

T47 Yuri Yoshida 1

T47 Mao Saigo 1

T47 Klara SPILKOVA 1

T47 Diksha Dagar 1

T61 Kylie WALKER 2

T61 Angela Stanford 2

T61 Caroline HEDWALL 2

T61 Maya Stark 2

T61 Georgia HALL 2

T61 Haruka Kawasaki 2

T61 Alice Hewson 2

T61 Lindy Duncan 2

T61 Wei Ling Hsu 2

T61 Cara Gainer 2

T61 Akie Iwai 2

T61 Danielle Kang 2

T61 Moriya Jutanugarn 2