"I guess we have that in common" - 2023 AIG Women's Open leader Ally Ewing draws inspiration from Brian Harman in pursuit of success 

Ally Ewing is running away with the lead at the 2023 AIG Women's Open taking place at the Walton Heath Golf Course this weekend. The last major championship of the year is proving to be quite an exciting one as Ewing attempts to pick up her first-ever major title.

Just a little over a month ago, American golfer Brian Harman was leading the US Open after the first two rounds. He was five strokes clear of second place and at a score of -10, hoping to win his first-ever major championship.

American golfer Ally Ewing now finds herself in the exact same position with the exact same score at the AIG Women's Open.

Brian Harman went on to dominate and take a fantastic win at the 2023 US Open, and Ally Ewing hopes to draw inspiration from the same. Speaking about the co-incidence, she said via Golf Monthly:

"I don't know him personally. I obviously know his story. He's a Bulldog but he's a Georgia bulldog. I'm a Bulldog; I'm a Mississippi State Bulldog. I guess we have that in common. But yeah, it's pretty cool, southern guy. I'm southern, just a little Mississippi girl. It is inspiring what he did."

Ally Ewing's impressive opening rounds at the AIG Women's Open beckons a win

Ewing shot a 4 under par during the first round of the AIG Women's Open and then went on to better her score and finish with a 6 under par, 66 to take the lead in the second round. While she might not be on home soil like Harman was when he won, the pressure is still on.

"You know, I think a lot of people, I wouldn't say they were rooting against him, but a lot of people were rooting for other people. I can kind of attest to that in some sense, but yeah, certainly happy with where I am through 36 holes."

The first two rounds went by in a blur for Ewing, who shot four straight birdies on the front 30. She leads going into the third round, ahead of home favorite Charley Hull.