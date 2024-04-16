5 big-name golfers missing from the 2024 RBC Heritage

The RBC Heritage field is set. Having the unfortunate placement of following the Masters on the golf schedule often leads some big-name golfers to stay out of it. The Masters is a taxing tournament, and many want that time to recover. Some have done just that and are not going to be part of this weekend's tournament.

As expected, LIV Golf players who were in the field last week will go back to their own tour. So Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, and others won't be in the field, either.

Players missing from RBC Heritage field

5) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is not playing this weekend

Tiger Woods is very far from playing even multiple times a month, so it's not a surprise that he's not playing the RBC Heritage. His body could hardly withstand the tournament last weekend, and he's going to need a lot of time to recover.

Woods aims to play in every major tournament, which means the next several regular events will not see his name at all.

4) Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard won't be back out next weekend

Despite a pretty strong showing at the Masters last weekend, Nicolai Hojgaard is not returning to play this week. The World No. 34 golfer shot two over par and was just outside the top 15, so he had a pretty good performance.

Hojgaard has been playing decently well over the last few weeks, but he's taking this time off and will not be a part of the RBC Heritage field.

3) Ryo Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune is not in the RBC field

Apart from last weekend when he missed the cut in his Augusta debut, Ryo Hisatsune had been enjoying a very solid year. That form came to an abrupt halt over the weekend, and he is not taking the chance to get back on track this weekend in South Carolina. The field is good, but it will miss the Japanese golfer and world number 89 golfer.

2) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama will not play this weekend

A recent major champion will always be a big name in golf, and Hideki Matsuyama is just that. He is not, however, a part of the RBC field. He shot seven over par last weekend at the Masters, and it was just not a great showing for the former winner.

Whether it's as a result of that or not, he's not playing this weekend but will be sorely missed in what is shaping up to be a pretty good field.

1) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland is out at the RBC Heritage

After a truly dismal showing last weekend at the Masters tournament, Viktor Hovland is not playing this weekend. It's not uncommon for golfers to take the weekend after a major off, but the RBC Heritage surprisingly has a lot of good players coming back out again for it. After shooting an abysmal round, he is the only player to withdraw from this year's Heritage field.

As a result, Hovland, the world's fifth-ranked golfer (down from fourth after the Masters) will be missing here.

