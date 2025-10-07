5 big-name golfers missing from the Baycurrent Classic 2025 field ft. Rory McIlroy

In the second week of October, PGA Tour golfers will travel to Japan for the upcoming Baycurrent Classic. The fall season event, previously called the Zozo Championship, will be held on Thursday, October 9, at Yokohama Country Club.

It’s a regular PGA Tour event and features a full-size field, with the likes of Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and Alex Noren. However, some big names are also missing from the field. Rory McIlroy is not playing this week on the PGA Tour, and below is the list of golfers who will be missing from the field of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic:

5 big-name golfers missing from the Baycurrent Classic 2025 field

#1. Rory McIlroy

After helping the European team retain its title at the Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy has been having a good time away from the field. He had an incredible time this season playing on the PGA Tour. He won the Masters, and prior to that, the Players Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. On the DP World Tour, he won the BMW PGA Championship.

#2. Scottie Scheffler

The World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, is also not playing at the Baycurrent Classic. He had a terrible time at the Ryder Cup in the last week of September and has since been on a break. Prior to that, Scheffler won the Corbore Championship on the PGA Tour and the BMW Championship. He also won two majors this year, which included The Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Aside from that, he won the Memorial Tournament and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

#3. Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay is also not playing at the Baycurrent Classic this week in Japan. He was a captain’s pick for the 2025 Ryder Cup, but the U.S. team struggled to win the tournament. Following his Ryder Cup outing, the American golfer has taken a break. He was the runner-up at the Tour Championship earlier in August.

#4. Justin Thomas

Following his Ryder Cup outing, where the US team lost the title, Justin Thomas is on a break and will not play this week as well. He did not compete at last week's Sanderson Farms Championship, where Steven Fisk won his maiden PGA Tour title. However, earlier this season, Thomas won the RBC Heritage.

#5. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has not played in any tournament on the PGA Tour since his last outing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He failed to qualify for the final two FedEx Cup Playoffs. Earlier, he finished solo fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and T4 at the WM Phoenix Open.

