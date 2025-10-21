5 big-name golfers to watch at Genesis Championship 2025 ft. Hideki Matsuyama

The DP World Tour's next stop is the Genesis Championship, which is also called the Korea Championship, and it will take place at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, South Korea, from October 23 to 26, with a purse of $4 million.

Several golfers have enlisted their names to claim the winner's share of the purse. Here's a list of five golfers who are the big names in the event field and will give a tough fight in the coming weekend.

5 big-name golfers to watch at Genesis Championship 2025

#1. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama at the TOUR Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Hideki Matsuyama’s last DP World Tour tournament was the BMW PGA Championship, where the golfer finished with a T13 after shooting 13-under. He won the Sentry Tournament with a 35-under in total. His top 20 finishes of the 2025 PGA Tour season came at the Genesis Invitational with a T13, the Rocket Classic with a T13, the Sony Open in Hawaii with a T16, and more after scoring 4-under, 18-under, and 11-under, respectively.

#2. Adam Scott

Adam Scott at the 3M Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Adam Scott will next participate in the Genesis Championship. His last two DP World Tour appearances were at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the BMW PGA Championship, where he secured T37 and T38 after scoring 2-under and 9-under, respectively. His best finish of the PGA Tour season came at the US Open with a T12.

#3. Keita Nakajima

Keita Nakajima at the Sony Open in Hawaii - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Keita Nakajima’s last DP World Tour appearance was at the DP World India Championship, where he finished in second place after scoring 20-under in total. He also appeared at the Baycurrent Classic and the Spanish Open, where he landed in T40 and T49 after shooting 4-under and 1-under, respectively.

#4. Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im at the TOUR Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Sungjae Im had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season, at the Sentry Tournament with a third-place finish, the Farmers Insurance Open with a fourth-place finish, and the Masters Tournament with a T5 after scoring 29-under, 5-under, and 7-under, respectively. Im’s last appearance was at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished in T20 with 8-under.

#5. Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Thomas Detry won the WM Phoenix Open with 24-under. His other top 20 finishes came at the Sentry with T5, the Farmers Insurance Open with T15, the Amgen Irish Open with T12, and the RBC Canadian Open with T18 after scoring 24-under, 1-under, 8-under, and 12-under, respectively.

