The PGA Tour players are set to tee off this week at the Texas Children's Houston Open. The event will commence with its inaugural round on Thursday, March 28, and will run through the weekend, culminating in its finale on Sunday, March 31, at Memorial Park Golf Course.

This regular PGA Tour event features a full field of 144 players. Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to tee off alongside some top-ranked PGA Tour players, including Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala. However, several big names, including Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, are notably absent from this week's event.

Here are the top 5 big names missing from the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field.

5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open field

#1 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

American golfer Patrick Cantlay will not compete at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He had participated in eight tournaments in the 2024 PGA Tour season so far and had made the cut in all of them.

Cantlay last teed it up at The Players Championship and finished in a tie for 68th place. His best finish this season was recorded at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished in a tie for fourth place.

#2 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image via Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele is yet another big name missing from the field this week. He competed at last week's Valspar Championship and settled in a tie for fifth place.

Schauffele has had an amazing season on the PGA Tour this year, participating in eight tournaments so far and recording six top-10 finishes. His best performance was at The Players Championship, where he finished in a tie for second place.

#3 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The current World No. 2, Rory McIlroy, will not tee off at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He has only played in five events this season and will miss this week's event.

McIlroy started his 2024 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but struggled with his game, settling in a tie for 66th place. His best finish this season was recorded at The Players Championship earlier this month, where he shot four rounds of 65, 73, 69, and 72 to settle in a tie for 19th place.

#4 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image via Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Another big name missing from the field this week is Justin Thomas. The American golfer last played at the Valspar Championship and finished in a tie for 64th place. He will be missing from this week's event.

Thomas has had a mixed PGA Tour season so far, making cuts in five of the seven tournaments he has played this season. Moreover, he has also recorded two top-10 finishes. His best, however, was at The American Express, where he finished in a tie for third place.

#5 Brian Harman

Brian Harman (Image via Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Brian Harman, the 2023 Open Championship winner, will also be missing from the incredible field of the Houston Open 2024. Harman was part of last week's Valspar Championship but failed to make the cut. He has played in eight tournaments this season.

Harman has been in great form this season and was the runner-up at The Players alongside Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark. However, he will miss the Houston Open this week.