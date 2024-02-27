Following the conclusion of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, PGA Tour golfers are now gearing up for the Cognizant Classic. The upcoming tournament is scheduled to unfold from February 29 to March 3 at the PGA National Champion's Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Featuring a 144-player field, the event will include some top-ranked golfers such as current World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, defending champion Chris Kirk and Ryder Cup hero Matt Fitzpatrick.

Nineteen of the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings are set to tee off in the 72-hole format tournament. However, some big PGA Tour players' names will be missing from this week's event including current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Here is a list of the top 5 golfers who will not compete at the 2024 Cognizant Classic.

5 big-name PGA Tour players missing from the 2024 Cognizant Classic

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler will not be playing at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. He last teed off at the Genesis Invitational and finished in a tie for 10th place.

Scheffler played in five tournaments in the 2024 PGA Tour season. He started the season at The Sentry with a T5 finish and has not missed the cut in any of the tournaments this year.

#2 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland is yet another golfer who will not tee off this week. He also last played at The Genesis Invitational earlier this month and finished in a tie for the T19 position.

He was placed in a tie for 22nd place at The Sentry and finished in T58 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

#3 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark will not compete at the Cognizant Classic this week. He also did not play at last week's Mexico Open.

Clark played in five tournaments this season with the best result at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He won the signature event after it was trimmed to 54 holes due to inclement weather.

#4 Max Homa

Max Homa (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Max Homa will also be missing from the Cognizant Classic. He recently played at the golf exhibition series The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang but will not compete at the PGA Tour event scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday this week.

#5 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

Another big name missing from the Cognizant Classic is Patrick Cantlay. The American golfer finished in a tie for fourth place at the Genesis Invitational earlier this month and missed last week's Mexico Open. He will also not play this week.