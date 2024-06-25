5 big name players missing from the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic ft. Scottie Scheffler 

The next stop for PGA Tour players is this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tournament will feature a regular field competing for a purse of $9.2 million. Tom Kim and Cameron Young, who made headlines for their performance at last week's Travelers Championship, will be returning to tee off this week.

The field includes ten golfers currently ranked within the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. However, some big names will be missing from the field, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and many others.

Here are the top five big names who will miss the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

5 big name players missing from the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

After winning last week's Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler will take a break this week. He will not be playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Scheffler has been enjoying an incredible season playing on the PGA Tour in 2024. He has already won six events so far and recorded 13 top-10 finishes.

Trending

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy is yet another big name missing from the field of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The Northern Irish last played at the US Open but a bad shot on the concluding hole resulted in him missing on the title of the Major. He has since withdrawn from the Travelers Championship and will also not be playing at this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

#3 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele played at the 2024 Travelers Championship, but will not be teeing off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He tied for 13th place at the Signature event and before that, he played at the US Open. Schauffele has had an incredible season so far on the PGA Tour and even won his maiden Major at the 2024 PGA Championship. However, he will not play this week.

#4 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay will also have a break this week. He has played in 15 PGA Tour events this season and made the cut in 14 of them. He was there at the Travelers Championship last week and tied for fifth place. However, Cantlay will miss the upcoming PGA Tour event.

Collin Morikawa (Image via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa is yet another player who will not be playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. At the Travelers Championship, he was tied for 13th and had some good finishes earlier this season. Having played in 16 events this season, Morikawa has only missed the cut in two of them. He recorded six top-10 finishes.