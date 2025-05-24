5 big names who missed the cut at Charles Schwab Challenge ft. Charley Hoffman

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge has concluded its second round, and the cutline is set at even par. Several big names, including Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, and Davis Riley, failed to make the cut.

Ad

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge kicked off on Thursday, May 22, at the Colonial Country Club. At the end of the tournament’s second round, Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid climbed to the top of the leaderboard after scoring 11-under. Meanwhile, Hoffman finished with a total of nine-over and will not proceed into the third round.

Let’s discuss five golfers who underperformed and missed the Charles Schwab Challenge cut line.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Ad

Trending

#1 Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman - Image Source: Imagn

Four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman has been playing professional golf since 2000. His best result this year was a T9 finish at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Ad

On day one at the Colonial Country Club, Hoffman shot five bogeys and a crippling triple bogey on the par-4 fifth hole. He also shot three consecutive bogeys from holes 13 to 15 on day two. At the end of the day, he scored three-over 73 after shooting seven bogeys and four birdies. This brought his total to nine-over 149.

#2 Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger - Image Source: Imagn

American golfer Daniel Berger was chasing his fifth PGA Tour win at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge but fell short. He shot five bogeys and three birdies in his first round. He fired three bogeys and three birdies on day two, finishing with two-over 142 across 36 holes.

Ad

Notably, Berger has had a strong record this year and has made the cut in all tournaments played except the Sony Open and Farmers Insurance. He finished at T2 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and T3 in the 2025 RBC Heritage. He also competed in the recently concluded PGA Championship, where he finished at T33.

#3 Davis Riley

Davis Riley - Image Source: Imagn

Davis Riley has missed the cut in six PGA Tour tournaments this year, including the Charles Schwab Challenge. His first round at the Colonial Country Club was riddled with two double bogeys, three bogeys, and four birdies.

Ad

On day two, Berger shot an eagle on the par-5 11th hole but also shot five bogeys and four birdies. This brought his total across 36 holes to two-over 142.

#4 Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes - Image Source: Imagn

After turning pro in 2012, Mackenzie Hughes won the 2016 RSM Classic and the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. He was chasing his third PGA Tour title at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, but finished with one-over 141, narrowly missing the even par cutline.

Ad

Hughes came close to winning his third PGA Tour title at the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. However, he lost the playoff to Ryan Fox and landed at T2.

#5 Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge - Image Source: Imagn

Tom Hoge’s first and only PGA Tour victory was at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished at T14 in the 2025 Masters Tournament but failed to make the cut in the 2025 PGA Championship.

Hoge shot three bogeys and two birdies during his opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He hit two bogeys and two birdies on day two to finish at one-over 141.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More