5 big names missing from the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 feat. Nelly Korda

The LPGA Black Desert Championship is kicking off from May 1-4 in Ivins, Utah. The field will consist of approximately 144 golfers competing for a total purse value of $3 million, with the winner receiving $450,000. Interestingly, the tournament field is expected to be much more competitive this year; however, some well-known names have decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Here are the five big golfers who are not participating in the LPGA Black Desert Championship:

#5 Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee has been in phenomenal form this year. She has several top-10 finishes and is currently ranked in the top 20 globally. Lee recently tied for 14th place in the Chevron Championship, shooting two shots under. Unfortunately, Lee will not be participating in the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025 for unknown reasons.

#4 Hyo Joo Kim

Hyo Joo Kim has been unstoppable this year. She won the Arizona Championship and tied for second in the tour's first major event, the Chevron Championship. Kim was inches away from winning the entire thing because she was in the playoffs with the winner, Mao Saigo.

Unfortunately, Hyo Joo Kim will not be at the LPGA Black Desert Championship. The reason for her absence has not been revealed, as no official announcement for the reason has been made.

#3 Atthaya Thitikul

Atthaya Thitikul is still looking for her first win on the LPGA Tour this season. She came in the season with a win in the CME Group Tour Championship, which occurred in November. Thitkul has had a few top-five finishes this season, making her a threat to other golfers at any tournament.

Unfortunately, she has also decided not to participate in the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025. The reason for her absence has yet to be announced.

#2 Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko is currently ranked third globally. She recently had a decent performance in the Chevron Championship, finishing two shots over par. Ko competed in this tournament despite an injury to her right hand. On Sunday, April 20, Ko woke up with a neck spasm that caused her right hand to tingle.

Lydia Ko's injury has been speculated as the reason why she will not compete in the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025. There has been no official announcement as to why she is not listed in the tournament's field.

#1 Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is ranked first in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. She is one of the most highly anticipated and popular walkers in any tournament. Korda finished the first major of the year tied for 14th place, two shots under par. Unfortunately, she has also decided to step back from the Black Desert tournament.

SI reported on Nelly Korda's recent announcement that she is suffering from some minor but significant neck issues. Even though she has expressed her disappointment with the tournament, she was not medically prepared for it.

