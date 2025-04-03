5 Big names who WD from the 2025 Valero Texas Open ft. Michael Kim

TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course is ready for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The tournament is very important, especially for many of the big players who will be playing in The Masters. After all, this will be their last chance to work on their strokes and prepare themselves for one of the four major tournaments of the PGA Tour.

The Valero Open is scheduled for April 3 - April 6 in Texas. Fans are very excited as the tournament will feature more than 140 players vying for $9.5 million. Just before the start, though, some big names withdrew from their tournament. Let's look at five of these big names who won't be able to make it to Texas for this tour:

#1 Michael Kim

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Last month, Michael Kim secured his spot at The Masters. Kim's Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) increased due to his consistent performances, which included a tie for second place at the WM Phoenix Open and a fourth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. These performances propelled him into the top 50 by March 31, 2025.

But soon after qualifying for the Masters, Michael Kim shocked the fans by not competing in the 2025 Valero Texas Open. There are several speculations that this withdrawal could be for taking enough rest before the major tournament. The speculation stems from the fact that no reports have surfaced claiming Kim is injured. The report about Kim read,

"Michael Kim (The Masters) a WD from Valero Texas Open."

#2 Brandt Snedeker

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Brandt Snedeker has a poor track record when it comes to injuries. Starting in 2016, the golfer has had severe back problems and had experimental surgery in December 2022. After taking eight months off from the golf circuit, the 44-year-old is back at it, but his back concerns are unknown.

Reports indicate that Snedeker withdrew from the 2025 Valero Texas Open because of these issues. He was unable to qualify for the Masters this year. And that meant, for the second year in a row, he missed the Masters. Snedeker had planned to play in the event even up until the morning of April 3, but reports broke that he withdrew before he started the first round of the Valero Texas Open. The reports stated:

"Valero Texas Open field update: Brandt Snedeker (back) WD prior to the start of the first round"

#3 Norman Xiong

Puerto Rico Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Norman Xiong, 26, also backed out at the last minute. The PGA Tour Communications stated Norman would not be competing for an undisclosed reason. Fans are understandably shocked, considering how well Norman has played recently. At 16-under, the 26-year-old finished 12th at the Puerto Rico Open.

He was set to play in the Valero Texas Open with Aldrich Potgieter and Antoine Rozner. However, his absence has made a significant change to the event.

"Valero Texas Open field update: Norman Xiong WD"

#4 C.T. Pan

Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

The Taiwanese professional golfer C.T. Pan has also decided to withdraw from the 2025 Valero Texas Open. PGA Tour Communications reported the update shortly before the first round began, and we have not yet heard why the 33-year-old golfer withdrew from the tournament.

Fans are concerned about Pan due to his withdrawal. The golfer has struggled with various injuries during the last few years, including a wrist injury (2022) and lower back injury (2024). C.T. Pan was originally slated to compete with Charley Hoffman and Ben Griffin on April 3 at 1:52 p.m. local time before his withdrawal.

"Valero Texas Open field update: C.T. Pan WD"

#5 Jacob Bridgeman

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Jacob Bridgeman has also withdrawn from the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The 25-year-old has had a fantastic season in 2025, including some great shots.

Bridgeman has made six cuts and finished in the top 25 four times in the ongoing 2025 season. He even had a top-10 finish and came in third place at the Valspar Championship.

So far, there's no information on why the golfer did not participate in the event. Once again, the PGA Tour Communications provided an update on him.

"Valero Texas Open field update: Jacob Bridgeman WD"

