5 golfers who failed to match their odds at the 2023 WWT Championship ft. Ludvig Aberg

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship came to an end on Sunday, November 5, with Erik van Rooyen taking home the trophy. The South African golfer performed much better than expected at the El Cardonal Golf Course in Mexico.

According to SportsLine, Rooyen's odds to win the tournament were +8000. However, defeating the golfers with better odds, Rooyen clinched the second PGA Tour title of his career.

Some of the golfers including rising star Ludvig Aberg failed their odds at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

5 golfers who failed their odds at the 2023 WWT Championship

#1 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

According to SportsLine, Ludvig Aberg's odds to win the 2023 WWT were +900. He was the expert's favorite to win the title last week. But Aberg failed to match the expectations and finished in the T10 position after finishing with a score of under 19.

Aberg played four rounds of 68-65-72-64 to finish in a tie with Akshay Bhatia, Austin Cook, Sam Ryder, and Nate Lashley.

#2 Cameron Young

Cameron Young (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

According to SportsLine, Cameron Young was the second favorite to win the PGA Tour event last week with odds of +1100. However, he struggled with his game and finished in the T54 position.

Young had a good start to the tournament with a score of 65 in the first round. He played two rounds of above 70 and with the final of 64, Young finished with a total of under 13.

#3 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala's odds of winning the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship were +1600. However, he struggled to even make the cut at the tournament.

Theegala played two rounds of 70-71 to settle for a score of under three, which was not enough to make under par five cuts.

#4 Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover was one of the top golfers to win the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship with odds of +2500. However, he finished with a score of under 12 to settle for 59th position in a tie with Robby Shelton, Peter Malnati, Cameron Percy, and Hayden Buckley.

#5 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo also failed to make the cut at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He was the expert favourite to win last week with odds of +2800 but he struggled with his game and missed the cut by five strokes.