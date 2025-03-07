5 golfers who missed the cut in the Blue Bay LPGA ft. Esther Henseleit

The Blue Bay LPGA is currently underway at Hainan Island, Hainan, in the People's Republic of China. The second round of the event concluded earlier today (Friday) with a cut line coming in at +4. The top 58 and ties (a total of 74 golfers) will play the final two rounds.

There were 108 golfers in the field this week. However, only 74 golfers will be playing in the final round, while the remaining 34 will fly back home. So here are five prominent golfers who missed the cut at the Blue Bay LPGA this week.

Five golfers who missed the cut at Blue Bay LPGA.

1. Esther Henseleit

Esther Henseleit missed the cut at the Blue Bay LPGA - Source: Getty

The German golfer Esther Henseleit missed the cut on the LPGA Tour this week. The 26-year-old golfer missed her first cut of the season as she finished T52 and T33 at the HSBC Women's World Championship and Honda LPGA Thailand, respectively.

She carded 75 and 74 on the first two days and remained +5 for the event, while the cutline came in at +4.

2. Caroline Inglis

Caroline Inglis did not make it to the weekend this week on the LPGA Tour - Source: Getty

Caroline Inglis also missed the cut at the Blue Bay LPGA as she scored +5 for the event with rounds of 73 and 76. The 31-year-old golfer competed in the second LPGA Tour event of the season as she earlier competed in the Founders Cup, where she finished T59 for the event.

3. Azahara Munoz

Azahara Munoz missed her second cut of the season on the LPGA Tour - Source: Getty

Azahara Munoz missed her second cut of the season on the LPGA Tour as she carded +7 for the event. Previously, she missed the cut at the Founders Cup and has had a poor start to the 2025 season.

The Spanish golfer is a one-time LPGA Tour winner and has made $7.1 million as official money on the tour. She is one of the most experienced golfers on the LPGA Tour and will be hopeful for a turnaround in the upcoming events.

4. Soo Bin Joo

Soo Bin Joo missed her first cut of the season at Blue Bay LPGA - Source: Getty

The 20-year-old Soo Bin Joo missed her first cut of the season as she finished T39 at the Founders Cup earlier this year. The South Korean golfer carded 76 and 75 in the first two rounds and remained +7 for the event. She missed the chance to play the final two rounds of the event.

5. Yuna Nishimura

Yuna Nishimura at the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

The Japanese golfer Yuna Nishimura had a disappointing finish at the Blue Bay LPGA. She carded +5 for the event and missed the cut by a stroke. The 24-year-old golfer was competing in her fourth event of the season and missed her second cut of the season.

Nishimura finished T62 and T50 at the HSBC Women's World Championship and Honda LPGA Thailand but missed the cut at the Founders Cup.

