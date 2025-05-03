5 golfers who missed the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

It’s moving day at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament’s cut line was set at five-under and several notable golfers didn’t make the cut, including defending champion Taylor Pendrith.

The prestigious Byron Nelson was established in 1944. It is played in a stroke-play format and often features a star-studded field. Last year, Taylor Pendrith won the tournament with 23-under. He was one stroke ahead of Ben Kohles, the runner-up.

Let’s take a closer look at five golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA):

#1 Taylor Pendrith

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - First Round - Source: Imagn

Taylor Pendrith’s first and only PGA Tour win was at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This year, he played a bogey-free first round to card 67 but struggled in his second round.

On day two, the Canadian golfer made even par on all holes on the front nine except the ninth. After shooting two consecutive bogeys on the 12th and 13th, he made one more birdie and carded 71. He finished at four-under, failing to make the cut line of five-under.

#2 Ben Griffin

PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

This year has gotten off to a good start for Ben Griffin, who claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak. However, the American golfer had a disappointing performance at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after carding 69 in both rounds one and two.

On day one, Griffin shot four birdies and two bogeys, while on day two, he shot a bogey on the seventh and a double bogey on the eighth, which pushed him down the leaderboard. He finished with four-under and didn’t proceed into the third round.

#3 Tom Kim

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - First Round - Source: Imagn

Tom Kim has made a name for himself ever since turning pro in 2018. With three PGA Tour wins under his belt, he attempted to secure a fourth at TPC Craig Ranch but fell short, finishing with four-under.

Kim’s first round was riddled with five bogeys and four birdies. He tried to pick up the pace in his second round by shooting four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. However, he eventually missed the cut despite carding 66 at the end of his round.

#4 Charley Hoffman

PGA: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - First Round - Source: Imagn

Charley Hoffman was attempting to break his nine-year PGA Tour title drought at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He has four PGA Tour titles with his most recent being the 2016 Valero Texas Open.

During his first round at TPC Craig Ranch, Hoffman shot four birdies and two bogeys, and closed with an eagle on the 18th. On day two, he opened his front nine with a bogey on the first and a birdie on the second. He hit a total of four bogeys and three birdies, carding 72 and finishing with three-under.

#5 Austin Eckroat

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - First Round - Source: Imagn

American golfer Austin Eckroat won his first two PGA Tour titles last year at the Cognizant Classic and the World Wide Technology Championship. However, he has struggled to find his footing this year and has missed the cut in eight tournaments, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Eckroat opened with a bogey and closed with a birdie in his first round at TPC Craig Ranch to card 70. On day two, he shot three birdies and two bogeys, finishing at two-under.

