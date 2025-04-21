5 golfers who overperformed at the JM Eagle LA Championship 2025 ft. Ingrid Lindblad

The JM Eagle LA Championship has finally concluded, and it delivered a thrilling experience for the fans. The competition was extremely close, and at one point, three players were tied for first place. But in the end, only one person lifted the trophy, and that was Ingrid Lindblad.

Lindblad outperformed expectations and showcased her high potential with her triumph. Speaking of outperformers, here are five players who fared much better at this tournament than many would have expected.

#5 Hannah Green

Olympics: Golf-Womens Stroke Play Round 4 - Source: Imagn

Hannah Green was the defending champion going into the JM Eagle LA Championship. Although this is a significant accomplishment, she went into the event having finished T44 at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass.

However, Green demonstrated consistency in her game with rounds of 68, 67, 69, and 67. With all of this, she finished with a score of 16-under par, tying for ninth place.

#4 Nasa Hataoka

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

2025 has been a consistent year for Nasa Hataoka. She has been performing well, but had finished in the top 10 in only one of the five events she had competed in before the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Hataoka delivered a performance of the highest quality in California, finishing with scores of 70, 66, 71, and 63. This allowed her to quickly climb up the leaderboard and finish sixth overall at 18-under par.

#3 Akie Iwai

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

At the age of 22, Akie Iwai has emerged as one of the most exciting young players on the LPGA Tour. 2025 has been a great year for her so far, with two top-10 finishes in four events. Iwai was a strong competitor at the JM Eagle LA Championship, and at one point she led the field.

Unfortunately for her, she was unable to convert the lead into a win, finishing second overall. Speaking of her rounds, Akie Iwai shot 66, 69, 64, and 69 and finished one shot behind Lindblad.

#2 Jin Hee Im

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

The 2025 season has been a real rollercoaster for Jin Hee Im. She has finished T4 twice this year, but has also missed one cut (Ford Championship) and finished T35 at the T-Mobile Match Play.

Jin Hee played well at the JM Eagle LA Championship, carding rounds of 68, 66, 72, and 67. This resulted in her finishing at 15-under par, helping her secure T11 on the leaderboard.

#1 Ingrid Lindblad

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Ingrid Lindbald demonstrated her excellent potential at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Lindblad was always in contention at the top of the leaderboard, and in the final round, she was able to complete the task and win the competition.

The Swede finished with rounds of 68, 63, 68, and 68, resulting in a score of 21-under par, earning her a narrow victory in this event. In the end, she was only one shot ahead of Akie Iwai. But that was enough to triumph in what was only her third LPGA Tour event.

