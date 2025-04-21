Ingrid Lindblad reacts to joining $40M-worth Swedish golf icon in LPGA record books

Ingrid Lindblad won the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday. The LPGA Tour rookie tasted triumph in just her third start as a full member. The 25-year-old shot a 4-under 68 to finish at 21-under 277, beating fellow rookie Akie Iwai to clinch title at El Caballero Country Club in in Los Angeles, California. With the win, the young Swede golfer joined compatriot and idle Annika Sorenstam in a unique record on the LPGA books.

The “El Cab” last featured on the women’s Tour 21 years ago. Swedish golf icon Sorenstam, who is worth $40 Million according to Celebrity Net Worth, won the outing. It was the 72-time LPGA winner’s 50th win in a Hall of Fame career. Now, Lindblad has joined her by clinching victory again at the same course, over two decades later. Following the win, the former top-ranked amateur in the world came out to laud the Swedish legendary golfer as an ‘inspiration.’

Speaking about joining fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam in LPGA record books, JM Eagle LA Championship winner Ingrid Lindblad said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It means a lot. She's done a lot for us in women's golf and just she's a big inspiration.”

Ingrid Lindblad learned about Annika Sorenstam’s 'El Cab' record at JM Eagle LA Championship

Interestingly, Ingrid Lindblad admitted that she was unaware of Annika Sorenstam’s record at El Caballero Country Club. The rookie admitted to finding out about her countrywoman’s past wins at the course after spotting a ‘little banner out’ on the stands during the JM Eagle LA Championship play this weekend.

Ingrid Lindblad said, while speaking in the winner’s press conference:

“What she (Annika Sorenstam) has done and did out on Tour was pretty incredible; probably the least you could say. I didn't know until -- someone asked me that question Monday or Tuesday. I said -- well yesterday I got that question, did you know Annika won here? When did you find out about that?

I said Monday or Tuesday I saw her little banner out. I think it's close to the putting green or walk to the putting green. I was like, I didn't know until Monday or Tuesday that she had won here. Following in her footsteps is pretty big.”

For the unversed, Annika Sorenstam secured victories at El Caballero Country Club during the Office Depot Championship in both 2003 and 2004. She took victory in 2003 by carding a final-round 71 to finish four strokes ahead of competition. She came back to successfully defend the title, gifting her a unique record as the circuit didn’t return to the course for the coming decades.

The ace golfer, regarded as one of the greatest women’s golfers in history, also won the Women's British Open in 2003. It is pertinent to note that the now-54-year-old, who announced her pro-golf retirement in 2008, has over 90 professional wins worldwide. Her accolades include a record eight Rolex Player of the Year awards.

The Swede legend remains, who tops the LPGA’s all-time money list with career earnings over $22 million, became the first woman since 1945 to compete in a PGA Tour event in 2003.

