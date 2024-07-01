5 golfers who underperformed at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic ft. Tom Kim

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic concluded with its finale on Sunday, June 30, at Detroit Golf Club. Cam Davis emerged victorious at the PGA Tour event, winning by one stroke over Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, and Davis Thompson.

While Davis surprised fans with his incredible performances, some players who were initially experts' favorites to win the event struggled with the game. Players such as Tom Kim and last year's champion Rickie Fowler underperformed at the PGA Tour event.

Here are the top five golfers who underperformed at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

5 golfers who underperformed at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

#1 Tom Kim

Trending

Tom Kim (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tom Kim was impressive at the Travelers Championship before he teed off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, making him the experts' favorite bet for the week. However, the Korean golfer struggled at last week's PGA Tour event, shooting rounds of 73 and 68 and missing the cut. He previously competed at the Travelers Championship but lost to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff.

#2 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler (Image via Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler broke his four-year winless streak at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, defeating Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win the PGA Tour event. As the defending champion, fans had high expectations from Fowler. However, the American golfer had a disappointing outing at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing tied for 31st place with rounds of 66, 72, 67, and 74.

#3 Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell (Image via Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Prior to playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Keith Mitchell played at the RBC Canadian Open and tied for tenth place. Fans had high hopes for him as he joined the field at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, but the American golfer struggled with his game and missed the cut, shooting rounds of 70 and 71.

#4 Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk struggled in the final round of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He started with a round of 68, followed by two rounds of 69. However, in the fourth round on Sunday, he made three birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey to score -8, tying for 44th place.

#5 Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Montgomery (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery had a good start at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic but underperformed in the concluding two rounds. He shot a 65 in the opening round, followed by a 68. He had a disappointing outing in the third round with a 77, followed by a final round of 70, finishing tied for 44th place.

Montgomery has been struggling with his game for a while, missing four cuts this season. However, fans were hoping he would have a strong finish after his good start at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Unfortunately, he struggled in the final two rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback