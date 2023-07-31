5 greatest golfers of all time based on their excellent swings

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time. His accolades and performances have cemented that over the last two decades. He has more PGA Tour victories than everyone else and more majors than everyone not named Jack Nicklaus.

Naturally, there are a lot of factors involved in deciding that. Talent matters, and some of it can't be taught. Other factors like swing speed can be improved, as can accuracy, form, and the rest. Equipment matters, as does work ethic.

All of that ultimately results in a swing that determines how good a golfer can be. Their swings determine where the ball goes, and that is the name of the game.

Here are the best golfers of all time based on those swings:

The golfers with the best golf swings

5) Brooks Koepka

For evidence of Brooks Koepka's excellent swing, look no further than his PGA Championship win. For years, he's been lauded for his swing, which has translated into an excellent career.

Even now on LIV Golf, he commands attention and is still one of the best golfers in the world. His average swing speed was tracked in 2016, and it was a stunning 122.77 mph.

4) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy doesn't have the fastest swing, but it generally goes much further than other golfers. There are naturally a lot of facets to making the current world number three golfer, but his driving distance is what sets him apart.

He's routinely able to hit the ball further than his counterparts, which makes the rest of each hole easier. He has pretty good swing speed, too, recently knocking a ball at a speed of 188.

3) Fred Couples

Fred Couples had a tempo with his swing that was largely unmatched, and it made him one of the most successful golfers ever. Couples is a golfing legend, and his swing has stood the test of time.

To this day, it's considered one of the fastest and one of the best-looking. That's not all that a golfer needs, but it clearly goes a long way.

2) Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus played in an era where the competition may not have been as strong. Athletically, sports players are more evolved now than they were back then. That matters in all sports, including golf.

It's hard to compare Nicklaus' performances to modern times without knowing how to adjust for the era, but his swing doesn't need adjustment. 18 majors can only come from an excellent swing.

1) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' swing is excellent

You don't win 15 majors and over 80 PGA Tour events without one of the best swings of all time. Even with a hobbled body and crippled limbs, Tiger Woods' swing is still one of the best in the game.

His body can't hold up his swing's promise, but the swing is beautiful. He's not the longest driver in the game, and he doesn't have the fastest swing speed of all time. It's still one of the best swings ever.