5 lesser-known facts about Aditi Ashok - India's medal hope at Olympics 2021

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is tied at the third position after round 3 in the women's individual stroke play at Olympics 2021. Aditi Ashok is tied with Denmark's Emily Kristen. Aditi Ashok and Emily Kristen are behind USA's Nelly Korda and Japan's Mone Inami.

Golf - Round 3 Results

Aditi Ashok's impressive showing has put her in a realistic position to clinch a medal in Tokyo. If Aditi Ashok does win a medal, she will become the first Indian golfer to win a medal at the Olympics.

Here are five lesser known facts about the star Indian golfer.

#1 Youngest women golfer at the Olympics

Aditi Ashok in action during Rio Olympics

Tokyo 2020 is not the first Olympic Games for Aditi Ashok. The golfer had represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as well. When Aditi Ashok walked on the golf course at the Rio Olympics, she scripted history. At the age of 18, Aditi became the youngest player in the Olympic women’s golf field and also the first Indian golfer at the Olympics.

#2. Aditi Ashok is the youngest to win the Ladies European Tour’s Lalla Aicha Tour School

At the age of 17, Aditi Ashok created history by becoming the youngest and first Indian player to win the Ladies European Tour’s Lalla Aicha Tour School, in Morocco. The win came at a time when Aditi Ashok was yet to finish her final high school exams.

#3. Aditi Ashok's caddie

Aditi Ashok chats with her father/caddie Pandit Gudlamani Ashok during the second round of the Women's Individual Stroke Play golf at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Caddie is a person who carries golfers' clubs and provides other assistance during a match. Pandit Gudlamani Ashok, Aditi Ashok's father, is the golfer's caddie. Pandit Gudlamani Ashok accompanies his daughter while Aditi Ashok is on tour.

However, Aditi's caddie for the Tokyo Olympics is her mother Mash Ashok

#4. Aditi Ashok was 2016 Rookie of the Year

Aditi Ashok was the winner of the the Ladies European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' award after her impressive season in 2016. Aditi Ashok became the first Indian to win two consecutive titles in her first year on the tour. She beat Nuria Iturrios of Spain comfortably to win the award. After becoming the first Indian woman to represent the country in golf at the Rio Olympics, Aditi Ashok won two titles at the Indian Open and the Qatar Ladies Open.

#5. Aditi Ashok is the first LPGA player from India

LPGA stands for Ladies Professional Golf Association. It is an American organization for female golfers. Aditi Ashok holds the distinction of being the first LPGA player from India. She achieved the feat in 2017.

