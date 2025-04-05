5 notable golfers who have lifetime exemption at the Masters feat. Phil Mickelson

The latest edition of the Masters Tournament is all set to commence at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia. Apart from the defending champion, several popular stars of golf will be on a mission to earn the iconic green jacket. Interestingly, some of them have a lifetime exemption to play at this prestigious event.

Ad

There are around 20 situations which can earn a golfer an exemption at this golf major. This tournament awards a special exemption to every professional who has secured at least a win at Augusta.

Here's a detailed look at the top five golfers who have exemptions for their lifetime to walk down Magnolia Lane every April.

5 notable golfers with lifetime exemption at the Masters

1. Phil Mickelson

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson might currently be a regular player on the Saudi PIF-backed LIV Golf, but the HyFlyers GC captain was once a PGA Tour pro. Among his six majors, three have come at Augusta.

Ad

Mickelson won The Masters in 2004, 2006, 2010. His best result at this major came in 2010 when he defeated Lee Westwood with a three-stroke margin. In his 31 Masters appearances, Mickelson has missed three cuts and recorded 16 top-10s.

2. Tiger Woods

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, the 82-time PGA Tour winner has secured five green jackets throughout his professional career. Woods finished as the Low Amateur on his Masters debut in 1995, and won the event in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.

Ad

Since turning pro, Tiger Woods hasn't missed the cut at Augusta National. Over the years, he has secured 14 top 10s and 12 top fives, among which, there are two runner-up finishes.

While he will miss out on the Masters in 2025 due to injury, Woods' name remains synonymous with one of golf's most prestigious events.

3. Scottie Scheffler

Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The World No 1 has secured two green jackets till now. Scheffler aced this major back in 2022 and 2024. If he gains a third green jacket this year, it would be a special achievement from the world's top ranked golfer, as only Jack Nicklaus has previously won three Masters titles in a four-year span.

Ad

Scheffler won The Masters Tournament in 2022 with a 3-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy. Last year, Scheffler cemented his win with a 4-stroke triumph over Ludvig Aberg. Till now, the defending champ has achieved three top-10s and five top-20s in his five appearances at Augusta National.

4. Jordan Spieth

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth is also one of the professionals with a lifetime exemption at The Masters. He won in Augusta a decade ago. Spieth secured his first and only Masters triumph back in 2015, the same year he won the U.S. Open.

Ad

In 2015, Spieth put up a strong fight and ultimately won with a 4-stroke margin over Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose. Till now, he has managed six top 10s in Augusta, among which, there are two runner-up finishes.

5. Jon Rahm

Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The former World No. 1 won The Masters Tournament back in 2023. It was his second golf major victory, following his win at the 2021 U.S. Open. However, in 2024, Rahm could not defend his title successfully.

Ad

While playing at Augusta National in 2023, he won ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson with a one-stroke margin. Although he stood at T45 last year, Rahm is yet to miss the cut in his eight starts at the event. He has achieved five top 10 finishes at Augusta National so far.

Besides these five big names, there are other golfers with a lifetime exemption card for The Masters in their pockets.

The likes of Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Danny Willett, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Mike Weir, Angel Cabrera, Jose Maria Olazabal, and Vijay Singh are all part of this list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More