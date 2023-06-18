5 pairings to watch in the US Open 2023 final round

With the completion of the third round of the US Open on Saturday, June 17, Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler shared the lead with a score of -10. They will begin the final round one stroke ahead of four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who finished third with a score of under nine, followed by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

After Saturday's round, Scheffler moved up four spots and entered the final round three strokes behind the leaders. The final round of the US Open will begin at 11:23 a.m. ET, with Ryo Ishikawa taking the first shot of the day, followed by Patrick Reed, who will tee off with Jacob Solomon at 11:43 a.m. ET.

Before the final begins, take a look at some of the best pairings to watch at the 2023 US Open.

#1 Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler made history on Thursday, June 15, when he carded a 62 in the first round. He is now tied for first place with Wyndham Clark, with a -10 score.

Fowler and Clark will begin the fourth round of the US Open at 5:30 p.m. ET, playing together for the second time in the event.

#2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy

The current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy will team up for the final round of the 2023 US Open. They will tee off at 5:19 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18.

Fans are delighted to see Scheffler and McIlroy play together on the golf course this week because they are two of the betting favorites to win the title.

McIlroy is in third place, while Scheffler is only two strokes behind him in fourth place after the third round.

#3 Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa are another pairing to keep an eye on in the US Open final round. They will start at 3:57 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18.

Morikawa finished the third round tied for 15th place with Tony Finau, Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay, and Matt Fitzpatrick, all with scores of under one.

#4 Padraig Harrington and Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay's slow play generated attention during the 2023 Masters. The American golfer was mocked mercilessly on social media for spending so much time on the golf course.

At the 2023 US Open, he'll be paired with Padraig Harrington, who came second at the Senior PGA Championship in May.

After the third round of the US Open, Harrington and Cantlay were tied for 15th place and will start the final round at 4:08 p.m. ET.

#5 Ryan Fox and Brian Harman

During the second round of the US Open, Brian Harman was chastised for his lethargic performance. Fans are looking forward to his performance in the final round of the US Open.

Harman and Ryan Fox will pair up for the final round and start the game at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Poll : 0 votes