5 players to watch out for at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to North Carolina for the last event of the season, the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The tournament, which commences on August 3, will see a 156-player field competing for a prize purse of $7,600,000.

Interestingly, defending champion Tom Kim will not be seen playing at the Sedgefield Country Club because of a Grade 1 ankle tear that he suffered during the Open Championship 2023.

Tom Kim with the Wyndham Championship trophy, 2022 (via Getty Images)

Who are the top-5 golfers to watch out for at the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

The PGA Tour's last event of the season will see no top-20 golfer from the OWGR except 20th-ranked Sam Burns.

Here are our top 5 golfers to watch out for at the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

#5 Hideki Matsuyama

The first Japanese-origin Masters Tournament winner had a not-so-good PGA Tour season in 2022–23. He has registered only one top-10 finish in 21 tournaments. The World Number 30 has a decent T30 performance at the 3M Open 2023 too.

Hideki Matsuyama would look to gain some form before the post-season FedEx Cup playoffs scheduled later in August.

#4 Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im at the 3M Open 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

The World number 27 had a forgettable 3M Open 2023 last week. He missed his sixth cut in 26 starts this season.

Im, who currently stands in the 36th position in the FedEx Cup ranking, would be looking for a better finish in the 2023 Wyndham Championship to get to the top-30 rankings for the post-season playoffs.

#3 Shane Lowry

The 2019 US Open champion will tee up at the Sedgefield Country Club on August 3 in hopes of securing a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The Irish star golfer just had one top-10 finish this season, but his skill set is known to all.

Despite average results this season, Shane Lowry would definitely be a top-star golfer to watch out for in the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

#2 Sam Burns

The top-ranked golfer in the 2023 Wyndham Championship field will be coming to participate in the 23rd event of the PGA Tour season. The 27-year-old American has won five PGA Tour titles, with the most recent coming in the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Sam Burns will be looking for a strong finish in the North Carolina event to, at least, put himself in strong contention for the US Ryder Cup team.

#1 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas at the 3M Open 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

The former world number one had a tough outing at the 3M Open 2023. He missed the cut by merely two strokes, which dented his Ryder Cup and FedEx Cup rankings.

The 30-year-old golfer would look for redemption at the North Carolina event and at least secure a spot in the post-season playoffs.