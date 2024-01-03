5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions ft. Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland

The Sentry Tournament of Champions 2024 is less than 48 hours away and fans are already looking at the players who could be in contention for the title. Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland are undoubtedly two of the favorites.

Both Scheffler and Hovland are youngsters who only recently stormed to world golf stardom. The Norwegian only has three participations in The Sentry, while the American has two, and notably, neither of them have won it.

Expand Tweet

Which players could surprise the world at the Plantation Course of the Kapalua Resort? Let's dig in.

5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry's field is star-studded, as it consists of all of last season's winners, plus the members of the FedEx Cup Top 50. In other words, victory by any of the players would not exactly be a surprise.

1- Scottie Scheffler

The Texan needs little introduction. He arrives in Hawaii as the top-ranked golfer in the world after having extraordinary stability in 2023. In the recently concluded season, Scottie Scheffler racked up 18 consecutive Top 12s in official starts, including two victories.

In addition, Scheffler is coming off winning the Hero World Challenge in December 2023. There is no doubt that he is in top form and will be looking to capitalize on it.

2- Viktor Hovland

The Norwegian is fully in the discussion to be named the best player of the 2023 season on the PGA Tour, after winning three tournaments and taking home the FedEx Cup. As if that wasn't enough, Viktor Hovland shone in the Ryder Cup and climbed to fourth in the world rankings.

3- Ludvig Aberg

The Sentry is going to be the biggest test in Ludvig Aberg's young career so far on the PGA Tour, as it is his first Signature Event as a professional.

However, the Swede has proven that litmus tests don't scare him. In just six months, he bagged victories in the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour and won the Ryder Cup with Europe. Hence, Ludvig repeating his heroics at The Sentry is highly likely.

4- Jason Day

The former world number one was too many seasons away from his best form. After five years without a win, he returned to the winner's circle in 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Jason Day teamed up with Lydia Ko to win the Grant Thornton Invitational recently. There, he demonstrated an excellent sporting form that he will undoubtedly try to bring out in Hawaii as well.

5- Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala is slo one of the young stars of the PGA Tour, who is about to move to the next level. "Next level" here implies winning a Signature Event or even a major, as the former Pepperdine has already won his first event during the FedEx Cup Fall (Fortinet Championship).