5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open ft. Kurt Kitayama and Min Woo Lee

Less than 24 hours separate us from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and the golf world sets its sights on the famed Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale. Fans are looking to keep up with the top competitors in attendance, as well as those who could spring a surprise.

Players like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark are among the top favorites for the title. However, the field is full of players looking for their big break on the PGA Tour, as well as others chasing their return to the winner's circle. Among them, there may also be serious contenders, who might be overlooked for favorites.

Expand Tweet

Let's take a look at the top sleeper picks at the WM Phoenix Open.

Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

There are only five members of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Top 10 in the field, but there are 27 from the Top 50. In this group of players, there are several interesting names.

Let's take a look at five of them:

1- Kurt Kitayama

The 33rd-ranked golfer in the OWGR had a mixed 2022-2023 season, as he won his first PGA Tour tournament (2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational) but also missed the cut in 10 of the 25 tournaments he played.

Kurt Kitayama has played three tournaments in 2024 and has shown good form in them. He finished T29 at The Sentry, T24 at the Sony Open and T39 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He will arrive at the WM Phoenix Open trying to continue his good momentum.

2- Min Woo Lee

The Australian had a very good autumn season, where he even found his third DP World Tour victory. Overall, he played one PGA Tour and five European Tour tournaments, with five Top 15s, including his win at the Australian PGA Championship.

The start of 2024 was also good for Min Woo Lee, as he finished T21 at The American Express. He nearly missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open but managed to squeak through to play the weekend on the last train. Lee will be playing at TPC Scottsdale looking for his first win at this level.

3- Eric Cole

Eric Cole had a dream rookie season, despite having it at 35 years old. Seven Top 10s and 27 cuts passed in 37 tournaments played earned him the Rookie of the Year award for the 2023 season.

He is off to a hard-working start in 2024, having played in all five tournaments so far. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open but finished in the Top 21 in the other four. He will also be looking for his first PGA Tour victory in Arizona.

4- Adam Hadwin

This will be Adam Hadwin's tenth visit to the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale to play the WM Phoenix Open. The Canadian has been cut there only once, in his first start.

His last two appearances have been good, finishing 26th in 2022 and 10th in 2023. Hadwin will be looking to improve on those results starting this Thursday, February 8.

5- JT Poston

Poston started 2024 very well, with four Top 20s in as many tournaments, including a T5 at The Sentry. He also has a good record in the WM Phoenix Open, having finished in the Top 37 four times in five appearances. However, his only cut in the event came in the most recent edition (2023).