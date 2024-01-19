Min Woo Lee debuts his new 'chef' putter at The American Express: All you need to know

Min Woo Lee started 2024 with new golf equipment in his bag. The Australian golfer joined the stellar field at The American Express, which got underway on Thursday, January 18.

Woo Lee switched his golf gear for the tournament. He has started using an Odyssey Ai one-double wide putter, a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 3-wood, and the brand new Paradym-Ai Smoke Triple Diamond S driver from Callaway. The putter has his nickname 'Chef' printed on the back bumpers.

Min Woo Lee enjoyed a fabulous season last year and earned his PGA Tour card. He made his debut as a member of the tour at this week's The American Express. The Aussie opened up about the change in his golf equipment in a recent interview with GolfWRX.com on Wednesday.

Speaking about his new golf gear, Woo Lee said (via PGA Tour):

“(The new driver) is sweet. I was a bit skeptical because I was driving it well beforehand with my Paradym driver, but as soon as I put [the Ai Smoke driver] in the bag, it was actually really solid. The first driver I used wasn’t as good, and then I tried a second head, and whatever head that I have now is really good. It comes out of the right window, and I can hit the shots I want to.”

Min Woo Lee tied for 14th place following the first round of The American Express. He shot a round of 67 to settle in a tie for 14th place with Jimmy Stanger, Chesson Hadley, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Kim, Adam Hadwin, Mac Meissner, K.H. Lee and Justin Thomas.

Min Woo Lee's performance at The American Express

Min Woo Lee played the first round of The American Express at Nicklaus Tournament Course. He started his game with a par on the 10th hole. He sank a birdie on the next and then added two more birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. Woo Lee carded four birdies and one bogey on the front nine and six birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 7-under 65.

Zach Johnson topped the leaderboard of The American Express in a tie with Alex Noren with a score of under 10. They shot 62 in the opening round of the tournament to share the lead. Rico Hoey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout settled in a tie for third place.

The second round of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 19. Min Woo Lee will tee off at 12:58 p.m. ET on the first hole of the Stadium Course. He will pair up with Tom Kim.

The opening round leader, Alex Noren, will tee off with Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 12:47 p.m.ET on the first tee-off of the Nicklaus Stadium. Zach Johnson will start his game on the 10th hole of the golf course at 12:14 p.m. ET with Brandt Snedeker.