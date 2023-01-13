5 storylines we want to watch on Netflix’s golf version of Drive to Survive

With the mega-success of "Drive to Survive," OTT platform Netflix has returned with another docuseries based on golf titled "Full Swing", scheduled to release on February 15.

On Wednesday, January 11, Netflix released the trailer, providing their audience with fantastic and worth-watching scenes.

The series has many unsung tales, and here's a list of five of the most amazing stories to watch in Netflix's golf version of "Drive to Survive."

#1 LIV Golfers

Since the inception of LIV Golf, there has been a division between the Saudi-backed series and the PGA Tour, and with time, it's only worsened. However, LIV golfers and PGA Tour players will be seen together for the first time.

Interestingly, the series was announced before the formation of LIV Golf. The contract was signed between the PGA Tour and Netflix, and undoubtedly the Tour has drafted their best golfers to feature in the docuseries.

Netflix @netflix “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.”



Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.



Full Swing premieres February 15. “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.” Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.Full Swing premieres February 15. https://t.co/jyxCb1Sgmk

Watching the LIV golfers and PGA Tour players on the same screen will be interesting. Fans believe that the series will also unveil many secrets about the LIV Golf series.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy made a surprising entry in the trailer for Full Swing. Fans did not expect him to be a part of the new docuseries. McIlroy was not initially part of the series, but he featured in the trailer.

The Irish golfer talked about the future of golf and his love for the game. He said:

"If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward."

After seeing the current world No. 1 in the clip, fans have much higher expectations from the series.

#3 Families of the golfers

Full Swing is not limited to filming only the player's professional life but also includes pictures of golfers spending time with their families.

The trailer showed players enjoying their time with their kids and partners. They were seen enjoying the trampoline, having lunch, and also on their family vacations.

Golfers are often seen with their families at tour events. This time, however, people will look closely at the golfers' personal lives.

#4 Inside glimpse at the PGA’s biggest events

Full Swing is overloaded with surprises. The trailer gives an outlook on last year's major championships.

The eight-episode series will give the audience a glimpse of the historic PGA Tour, including the four major championships and FedEx Cup playoffs. Not only the personal but also the professional life of the golfers will be on screen soon.

Besides this, three major championship winners, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Matt Fitzpatrick, are also part of Full Swing.

#5 Luxury life of golfers

Golf is a rich man's game. Players earn fabulous amounts from their championships and enjoy luxurious lifestyles. Full Swing is a mirror for golf enthusiasts to look into the lavish lifestyles of the best golfers in the world.

Players were seen leaving the plane, driving cars around the city, and living an amazing life in the trailer. Looking at the 52-second clip, it is predictable that the series will have many stories for its fans.

So, save the date, February 15, and renew your Netflix plan to watch Full Swing.

Poll : 0 votes