5 surprise picks who could win the Genesis Scottish Open 2023

As the countdown to the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 begins, golf fans are anticipating intense action and unexpected outcomes.

This renowned event, which will be part of both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, will be held at the historic Renaissance Club in Scotland from July 13 to 16.

With a prize of $9,000,000 at stake, the stage is set for a fierce clash among the world's best golfers. While the recognized favorites dominate the debate, the attraction of the underdogs cannot be underestimated.

5 unexpected Contenders for the Genesis Scottish Open

This year's edition carries the promise of unexpected champions, whose amazing skills and unwavering dedication could lead them to a surprising victory on the difficult Scottish greens.

#1 Antoine Rozner (+17000)

French golfer Antoine Rozner has previously established his worth on the European Tour.

In March 2021, he won his second European Tour title with a 60-foot birdie putt on the closing hole of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Furthermore, Rozner won his third European Tour title in December 2022 by dominating the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open by a record five-shot margin.

Rozner, with his recent success and ability to execute under pressure, might be the Genesis Scottish Open's dark horse.

#2 Garrick Higgo (+21000)

South African golfer Garrick Higgo astonished the golfing world by winning the Palmetto Championship on the PGA Tour by a single stroke in June 2021.

Higgo's victory not only earned him more than $1.3 million in prize money, but it also guaranteed him PGA Tour membership until the end of the 2023 season.

Higgo's skill and tenacity, paired with his prior victory, make him an intriguing challenger for the Genesis Scottish Open.

#3 Guido Migliozzi (+21000)

Italian golfer Guido Migliozzi is no stranger to European Tour success. He won the Cazoo Open de France in September 2022 with a final-round 62, winning by a single stroke over his nearest challenger.

Migliozzi's birdie on the tricky last hole, the European Tour's most demanding, demonstrated his poise and ability to thrive under pressure.

This achievement cemented his status as a talent to watch, and he may surprise everyone by winning the Genesis Scottish Open.

#4 Ewen Ferguson (+21000)

Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson has already won on the European Tour. He won his second European Tour win at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in August 2022, starting with a fantastic opening-round 61 and retaining his lead until the end.

Ferguson finished second at the Made in HimmerLand tournament in Denmark a month later, demonstrating his consistency and competitiveness.

Ferguson could be a dark horse in the Genesis Scottish Open, given his recent success and familiarity with Scottish conditions.

#5 Tom Hoge (+21000)

Tom Hoge, an American golfer, demonstrated his enormous potential at the Players Championship in March 2023. Despite barely making the cut, Hoge went on to break a tournament record with a spectacular 10-under 62 in the third round.

This outstanding achievement displayed his ability to flourish in the face of adversity. Hoge, with his skill and momentum, has the potential to surprise everyone and win the Genesis Scottish Open.

Keep an eye on these five surprise picks as the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 unfolds. They have the talent and resolve to defy the odds and capture a spectacular victory.

Golf fans all across the world are anticipating the thrills and spills that this prestigious tournament will definitely offer.

