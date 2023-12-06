5 things every golfer should know about Golf Ball rollback rule changes

The much-heralded golf ball rollback rule was announced on Wednesday, December 6 in a joint statement from the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the R&A. The statement not only reports the new technical specifications but also some of the implications for players.

In short, the golf rollback rule states that the Overall Distance Standard (ODS) will remain at 317 yards, with a 3-yard tolerance, but balls must be tested with a clubhead speed of 125 mph, spin rate of 2200 rpm and a launch angle of 11 degrees.

5 things to know about ball rollback rule changes

Naturally, all golfers are wondering what the ball rollback rule changes mean, in a general sense, and more importantly, to themselves.

Here are five things every golfer should know about it:

#1- It will have no immediate effect

The ball rollback rule will not take effect immediately or even begin to take effect soon. The joint statement of the USGA and the R&A set January 2028 as the effective date of the new rule.

It even specifies that the balls currently approved may continue to be used by recreational players until January 2030. This is with the objective of ensuring that all interested parties have a reasonable period of preparation to adjust to the new scenario.

#2- No bifurcation, but only apparently

The governing bodies did not choose the so-called "bifurcation" scenario for the application of the ball rollback rule. It means that the measure will apply to all categories equally.

However, this "equality" could be apparent. Calculations shared by the USGA and the R&A indicate that while elite PGA Tour players will see the range of their drives reduced by 13 to 15 yards, the reduction for average professionals would be between 9 and 11 yards.

The same calculations indicate that an average female golfer playing on the Ladies European Tour or the LPGA Tour will see her range reduced by 5 to 7 yards, while recreational players will lose five yards or less.

In other words, the new rule could narrow the gap between players, at least as far as the long game is concerned.

#3- The rule does not mean replacing all balls currently in use

The USGA and the R&A expect that at least 30% of the 'submitted for conformance' ball models worldwide will be able to meet the requirements of the new rule. In other words, many recreational players will probably be able to continue playing with their current equipment.

#4- This is the fourth time that the range of golf balls has been regulated

The ball rollback rule is intended to work on the Overall Distance Standard in world golf. It is a category implemented in 1976 and has been modified three times (1980, 2002 and 2004).

The current rule establishes an ODS of 317 yards, with a 3-yard tolerance, with balls tested at clubhead speed of 120 mph, spin rate of 2520 rpm and a launch angle of 10 degrees.

#5- The new rule is just the beginning

The joint statement from the USGA and the R&A made it clear that the work to shorten distances in world golf does not end with the new rule. The document points out that work will also be done to monitor currently approved drivers.