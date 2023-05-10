The countdown to the Cognizant Founders Cup has officially begun, as the highly-anticipated tournament is set to take place from May 11-14, 2023. This year's event will be held at the prestigious Upper Montclair Country Club, which has previously hosted several high-profile golf tournaments.

The Cognizant Founders Cup will feature a total purse of $3,000,000, making it an exciting and lucrative opportunity for professional golfers to showcase their skills on the green.

As the date approaches, golf enthusiasts and fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the Cognizant Founders Cup, where top players from around the world will compete for the championship title

Cognizant Founders Cup: Top 5 things to know

#1 - A winning chance for Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson will be trying to go one step further and win the Cognizant Founders Cup this year after finishing as the runner-up in 2022.

Despite a strong showing last year, Thompson was unable to hold off Minjee Lee, who won by two strokes. Thompson, on the other hand, has a plethora of expertise and skill, having won 11 LPGA championships in her career.

Thompson will likely be a top contender and a force to be reckoned with at this year's competition, with her eyes set on triumph

#2 - Defending the title

Defending a championship on the LPGA tour is no easy assignment, but Minjee Lee is eager for the challenge after winning the Cognizant Founders Cup in 2022.

Jin Young Ko has the record for the most successful championship defenses with three, and he even won back-to-back Founders Cups in 2019 and 2021.

#3 - Thailand returns to play

Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Moriya Jutanugarn, members of Thailand's winning team in the recent Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, will all be in attendance at the golf tournament.

The Thai team dominated the pool stage, winning all of their matches and losing just one in four days of play.

#4 - Recent winners

Six of the LPGA circuit's seven winners this season will be in attendance at the competition, including Lilia Vu, the only player on the circuit to win two times this season. Hannah Green, the tour's most recent champion, will also be present after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro in a dramatic playoff.

#5 - A tribute to the founders

The Cognizant Founders Cup is a reknowned tournament in the world of women's golf that was established in 2011 to honor the 13 founding members of the LPGA who have made many contributions to the sport.

To help begin the tour in 1950, these pioneers organized tournaments, constructed courses, and even developed rules and monitored membership.

The competition honors their hard work and sacrifices, reminding fans of the rich history of women's golf and the accomplishments of those who came before them.

