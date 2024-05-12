6 things to know about US golfer Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup, a 24-year-old golfer who turned professional just two years ago, is making the headlines with his performances, first on The Korn Ferry Tour and now at the Myrtle Classic Beach 2024 on the PGA Tour.

Born in Easton, MD, Gottercup completed his studies at the University of Oklahoma. He was always passionate about sports and played lacrosse for 12 years, but somehow ended up becoming a professional golfer. Let's know some surprising facts about Chris Gotterup.

Some surprising facts about Chris Gotterup

1. Chris Gotterup stepped into his father's shoes

Chris Gotterup's father Morten Gotterup was a professional golfer with victories in the 2022 New Jersey Senior Amateur Championship, the 2020 New Jersey Four-Ball Championship and the 2012 New Jersey Pre-Senior Championship. Recently, he defended his NJSAC title and lifted the C.H. Smith trophy for the second time in 2023.

2. Played lacrosse before becoming a pro golf player

Chris Gotterup is a great fan of the New York Knicks of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. He dedicated 12 years of his life to lacrosse but changed his path and decided to play golf. Meanwhile, Anna, his younger sister continued playing lacrosse and recently had her rookie season with the Midshipmen in the spring of 2023.

3. Had a successful amateur golf career

Chris Gotterup won the Haskins Award along with the Jack Nicklaus Award in 2022. After playing college golf for about four years, he started his amateur career and claimed his first win at the East Lake Cup and Puerto Rico Classic, and finished fifth at the NCAA Championship. He also competed in a college tournament in Las Vegas.

4. Becoming a professional golfer in 2022

Gotterup participated at the John Deere Classic, finishing at T4 and at the Puerto Rico Open, finishing T7 which are his best finishes till now on the PGA Tour. He has played in 26 PGA events and failed to make the cut in 10 tournaments.

5. Performance on the Korn Ferry Tour

Chris Gotterup performed better on the Korn Ferry Tour. He played 28 events in 2022-23, finishing in the top five in three of the events and failed to make six cuts.

Chris Gotterup playing in rough at Myrtle Beach Classic (Image via Getty)

6. Chris Gotterup's crazy experience in Golf World

Chris shared his experience of playing with Donald Trump on the green at Bedminster Club in New Jersey. He said on a podcast called "Full Swing":

‘way better than I thought he’s gonna be, he hit some crazy short game shots that was just like you know straight in the air and dropped on the green.”

He hit 6 under 65 in Round 3 to take the lead at the Myrtle Beach Classic. Before the tournament, he said (via essentiallysports):

“I practiced all those days at home for a day like tomorrow. It’s going to be hard. There’s a lot of good guys behind me. I’m going to have to bring it."

Chris Gotterup is all focused on claiming his first official PGA win in his 27th game.