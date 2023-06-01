What is inside 2022 Jack Nicklaus Award winner Chris Gotterup’s bag? Exploring the golfer’s WITB ahead of his Memorial Tournament debut

Chris Gotterup, the coveted Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the top collegiate golfer in 2022, is making waves as he prepares for his highly anticipated debut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Gotterup has earned a coveted slot in this week's competition, hosted by none other than golf legend Jack Nicklaus himself, after a good start to his Korn Ferry Tour season.

While golf fans await his performance, one question remains - what does Chris Gotterup bring in his bag when he takes on the difficult Muirfield Village Golf Club?

Chris Gotterup, who turned pro following a great collegiate career, received significant PGA TOUR experience last year. He made the cut in 10 of 12 PGA TOUR starts in 2022, demonstrating his talent and potential.

Gotterup's surprising fourth-place finish at the prestigious John Deere Classic was a highlight of his rookie season, confirming his image as a rising star in the golfing world.

Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club - Round Three

Now, as the Memorial Tournament approaches, Gotterup is in the spotlight as fans and experts alike scrutinize the equipment options in his bag. Each club, ball, and accessory he chooses will be critical in his quest for victory against a formidable field of competitors.

Golf fans are excited to see Gotterup's plans and skills on Muirfield Village's gorgeous fairways as anticipation for his Memorial Tournament debut grows.

What's inside Chris Gotterup's bag?

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black

3-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (16.5 degrees)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 80TX

Driving Iron: TaylorMade P-790 UDI (2 iron)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 105 Hybrid TX-Flex

Irons: Mizuno Pro 221 (4-9 iron)

Wedges: Mizuno T22 (45 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM9 (52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Golf Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Chris Gotterup Tea Time at The Memorial Tournament 2023

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is poised to begin with an amazing group of golfers eager to demonstrate their abilities at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The tournament will feature two sets of tee times, beginning at the First and Tenth Tees.

Chris Gotterup, Austin Eckroat, and Bo Hoag are among the famous golfers slated to tee off on the First Tee at 8:48 a.m. The talented trio will try to establish themselves early on in the competition.

As the action unfolds, viewers eagerly await the renowned golfers' amazing displays of skill and strategy.

Keep an eye out for updates on the tee timings for the second round, which will be determined after Day 1 is completed.

