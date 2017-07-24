Aditi Ashok secures first-ever Top 10 finish in a LPGA Tour event

Aditi Ashok has become the second Indian woman to finish in top 10 of the LPGA Tour that too in her rookie season.

Aditi Ashok

What's the Story?

Indian golf prodigy Aditi Ashok secured her first ever top 10 finish in the LPGA tour after she came 8th at the Marathon Classic in Ohio earlier today.

A round of three under 68 at the Marathon Classic at Ohio had brought Aditi from sixth position to tied third at the end of Round 3 as she ended the day at 12-under par, one shot off the leader. Aditi, however, take her momentum into the last day as she finished with an even par 71 - missing put on a top-five finish.

The context

Aditi Ashok came into public limelight during the 2016 Summer Olympics as she came close to winning a medal for her country. In the process of her qualification to the Olympics, she also became the first and only Indian golfer to play in Asian Youth Games (2013), Youth Olympic Games (2014), Asian Games (2014) and Olympic Games (2016).

The heart of the matter

Aditi on the final day got off to an inauspicious start with a bogey on the first hole. However, she recovered on the Par 4 third with a birdie.

She then ended the back nine with another birdie, taking her score to 13-under par. But, another bogey was to follow on the 12th hole after which she maintained par on the remaining holes.

The 19-year-old continues becomes the second Indian woman to achieve a top 10 finish on the LPGA tour after Smriti Mehra. She had earlier become the first player from India to win a Ladies European Tour event, winning twice as a rookie on that tour last year.

Also read: Evolution of Indian Golf in the eyes of directors from R&A and Ladies European Tour

What's next?

Having only turned professional in 2016, Aditi can do the double of winning both LPGA and Ladies European Tour while being a rookie in her teenage years.

There are five spots up for grabs for the British Open. And consistent performances from here on would ensure her place in the prestigious major.

Author's Take

Having made her mark at such a young age around the world, Aditi Ashok has the potential to bring Golfing laurels to India in the coming future.

Also read: Open champion Spieth drinks from Claret Jug again