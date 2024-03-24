Alison Lee WITB: What's in the LPGA golfer’s bag?

Alison Lee and Jiyai Shin are currently tied for the lead at the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship, both boasting impressive 9-under scores. Lee, who has been competing at the highest level for nine seasons, is looking to clinch her maiden victory on the LPGA Tour.

Lee's bag consists of an interesting mix of Callaway, Titleist and Odyssey clubs:

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max

Callaway Rogue ST Max Woods: Callaway Rogue ST, Callaway Epic Speed

Callaway Rogue ST, Callaway Epic Speed Irons: Callaway Apex (3 to PW)

Callaway Apex (3 to PW) Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9

Titleist Vokey SM9 Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball

Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball Ball: Titleist Pro V1.

With this equipment, Alison Lee has achieved a driving accuracy percentage of 73.8% (31 of 42 fairways hit), and an average driving distance of 259 yards. She has also reached 79.22% of the greens in regulation (39 of 54) and used an average of 29 putts per round. Additionally, she has one eagle, 16 birdies and nine bogeys.

The Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship is just the second tournament of the season for Alison Lee. So far, her season stats include an average driving distance of 254.13 yards, a driving accuracy percentage of 60.71%, hitting 69.44% of greens in regulation and using 31.25 putts per round.

After her second round at the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship, Lee said (via LPGA Tour news service):

"I've only played one tournament so far this season coming off a hand injury, but it feels good to come back and shoot a low number out there. Giving myself a little bit of confidence, and thankfully all the hard work I put in is paying off."

A look into Alison Lee's performance in 2023

Following an exceptional start to her career, highlighted by her participation in the 2015 Solheim Cup, Alison Lee encountered a period of disappointing results that prompted her to contemplate quitting professional golf.

However, the 2023 season marked a turning point in Lee's career, experiencing a resurgence that saw her return to the winner's circle. While she continues to pursue her first LPGA Tour victory, the American secured her second tournament win on the Ladies European Tour at the Aramco Team Series Riyadh.

On the global stage, Alison Lee competed in 23 tournaments throughout 2023, successfully making the cut in 20 of them. She achieved five top-10 finishes, including three second-place finishes.

As a result of her impressive performances, Lee climbed to 18th in the Rolex Rankings, marking the highest ranking of her career. Before that, she had spent seven seasons outside the Top 30 in the world rankings.

Alison Lee's professional career, excluding 2024, spans 173 LPGA Tour tournaments. During this time, she successfully made the cut in 120 of them. She secured four second-place finishes and achieved an additional 22 Top 10s.

She has participated in 38 Majors, making the cut in 28 (with one withdrawal). Lee has two Top 10 finishes in Majors, with her best result being a T6 at The Evian Championship in 2015.