All you need to know about LIV Golf's 'party hole' at Chicago event

LIV Golf, the innovative and captivating breakaway golf league, is set to once again unleash its famed 'party hole' concept in 2023. The interesting addition is set to debut at the LIV Chicago event.

As the Saudi-backed series descends upon Chicago for the second time this year, the 'party hole' promises an unmatched experience for both players and spectators.

In its quest to create an electrifying atmosphere, LIV Golf has strategically chosen the par-three 17th hole at Rich Harvest Farms as the canvas for their 'party hole' masterpiece.

This iconic hole will be transformed into a hub of excitement, complete with amphitheatre-style seating stretching from the tee to the green. This will ensure an unobstructed view of the action. This dynamic design ensures that every fan gets a front-row seat to the drama unfolding on the green.

The visionary CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, passionately expressed his commitment to elevating the golfing experience for fans. Norman's vision is to infuse an 'electric' atmosphere into the sport, bringing together the world's best players to battle it out for individual and team glory.

From the thrill of the party hole to the post-round entertainment, Norman's 'Golf, But Louder' motto resonates through every aspect of the LIV Chicago event.

Greg Norman at the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster (Image via Getty)

LIV Golf's introduction of the 'party hole' concept echoes the success of its Adelaide event earlier in the year, where the 'watering hole' captured hearts and attention alike. The par-three 12th hole at LIV Adelaide provided a platform for unforgettable moments, none more so than Chase Koepka's awe-inspiring ace that ignited wild celebrations among fans.

The infectious energy and vibrant atmosphere embody LIV's commitment to creating an experience that resonates long after the tournament concludes. LIV Golf's commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience extends beyond the fairways.

For the LIV Chicago event, the league has curated an exceptional lineup of musical performances that promises to further elevate the atmosphere.

Elevating the fan experience at the LIV Golf

Nelly, three-time Grammy Award Winner (Image via Getty)

Acclaimed hip-hop icon Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner, and multi-Diamond-selling artist, will grace the main stage on Friday. On Saturday, Grammy Award-winning artist Tiësto will add his musical magic to the event, ensuring a seamless fusion of music and golf.

As LIV Golf returns to vibrant Chicagoland, the league is bringing the popular 'Watering Hole' concept to the city's sports enthusiasts. With a horseshoe-style stand embracing the par-three 17th, fans can anticipate an unparalleled experience.

The inclusion of live DJ sessions, player-selected walk-up music, and introductions by legendary Chicago sports public address announcer Ray Clay promises an immersive experience.