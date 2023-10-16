Angel Yin WITB - What equipment did the golfer use to win the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai?

American golfer Angel Yin clinched her first-ever victory on the LPGA Tour at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai.

It was her 159th start in the LPGA tour, but this time, she managed to hold her nerve. She defeated World No.1 Lilia Vu in the playoff to claim the LPGA Shanghai title.

On that note, let's take a look at Yin's WITB and the equipment she used to win the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Woods: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (3-wood)

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Putter: Burke AI-77 Putter

Hybrids: Callaway Apex 19

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB Irons

Wedges: PXG 0311 Forged Wedges

"It's been a special week": Angel Yin after winning the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai

Angel Yin of the United States kisses the Buick LPGA Shanghai Champion Trophy after winning the Buick LPGA Shanghai (Image via Getty)

Angel Yin was pretty happy after securing a much-needed title. The victory was special given the fact that she defeated Lilia Vu, who was her Solheim Cup 2023 partner.

Yin's thoughts throughout the round echoed the sentiment shared by many golfers who understand the challenges.

"Throughout the round, I was thinking to myself, it's not easy to win. It's not easy to win," said Angel Yin (via BBC).

Yin's triumph was not without its share of nail-biting moments. She found herself in a playoff situation with top-ranked Lilia Vu, with both finishing the tournament at an impressive 14-under 274.

When it came to the critical par-4 18th hole, Yin maintained her composure and delivered by making a birdie. This birdie proved to be the winning shot, securing her first LPGA tour win. Vu narrowly missed her 20-foot birdie putt, allowing Yin to claim victory.

As the final putts dropped, it became clear that this had been no ordinary week for Yin.

"It's been a special week," added Yin.

Yin's win earned her $315,000 in prize money from the tournament's purse, which amounted to $2,100,000.