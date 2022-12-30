“Anything he does looks like magic” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ ‘unmatched swagger’ on course

It is worth watching Tiger Woods play golf on the course. His swagger on the greens is unmatched. Woods has a habit of flipping his driver after hitting a shot.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Tiger Woods in which he was seen lifting a ball from the ground with the help of a driver. He did it with absolute perfection, and undoubtedly, fans were impressed with his style.

The comments section was overloaded with fans praising the star, saying:

"Anything he does looks like magic."

"He's on the putting surface. It's a practice green! Lol. Why is this even a thing?"

"Perfect formula! This gentleman is one of the greatest golfers of history, - Fathom."

On the flip side, that would make me want to purchase his male cologne... lol... much swagger. And Fathom was a great one, if it is still created.



Tiger Woods is unarguably the greatest golfer of all time. He has won 15 major tournaments, the second-most in history. Moreover, Tiger holds the record for being the No. 1 golfer for the longest time.

Having won 110 professional tournaments, 82 PGA Tours, 41 European Tours, and five Masters, there is no match for Tiger Woods. However, the star golfer has been dealing with injuries and thus could not concentrate on his career for a while now, but fans hope to see his best shots soon.

Tiger Woods recently competed at the PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie, and finished at T8.

When will Tiger Woods play in 2023?

The 15-time major champion was most recently seen competing at the PNC Championship, which ended on December 18. It was his third appearance at the championship, and he has yet to register his first victory.

Woods also played in a television exhibition series called "The Match", but lost to Justin Thomas and his college buddy, Jordan Spieth.

Tiger Woods was slated to play at the Hero World Challenge, but at the last moment, he developed plantar fasciitis and stepped down from the competition. However, he still served as the host of the event.

During the pre-tournament press conference, Woods revealed:

"I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can't walk."

He went on to say:

"And so I've had a few setbacks during the year that I still was able to somehow play through, but this one, I just can't. "

He is now focused on next year's tournament. According to Golf.com, Tiger stated in one of his interviews:

"The goal (for the next year) is to play just one major Championship and maybe one or two more."

The first major tournament of 2023 (The Masters) will take place in April at Augusta National Golf Club.

It is important to note that the last time Tiger Woods clinched a trophy was in 2019, when he won The Masters.

2023 Major Tournaments schedule

The Masters

Date: April 6-9

Venue: Augusta National, Augusta, Ga.

The PGA Championship

Date: May 18–21

Venue: Oak Hill, Rochester, N.Y.

The U.S. Open

Date: June 15-18

Venue: LA Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.

The Open Championship

Date: July 20-23

Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Wirral, England

