When will Tiger Woods play next? Golfer’s upcoming events explored

Tiger Woods' career has been stuttering since he was involved in a car accident in February 2021. The golfer injured his leg and had been unable to return to the course since.

Months later, he returned to compete at the PNC Championship in December, this time accompanied by his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods. However, they were defeated by John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

Tiger Woods then dropped out of the Masters, finishing at 47. His injuries forced him to miss the golf course for most of this year. He did return for The Open, where he missed the cut.

Woods last competed in the PNC Championship, which was held at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course from December 15 to 18. He teamed up with his son Charlie once more, but finished T8.

Tiger Woods' potential return to the game in 2023 has piqued the interest of fans. He will almost certainly play in the Masters, which begins on April 6 and concludes on April 9 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods can also compete in the PGA Championship in Oak Hill, Rochester, from May 18 to 21. The other two major tournaments he will take part in are scheduled from June 15 to 18 at LA Country Club and from July 20 to 23 at Royal Liverpool. Tiger Woods could return to play in the major tournaments next year.

Major Tournamnets Schedule

The Masters

Date: April 6-9

Venue: Augusta National, Augusta, Ga.

The PGA Championship

Date: May 18–21

Venue: Oak Hill, Rochester, N.Y.

The U.S. Open

Date: June 15-18

Venue: LA Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.

The Open Championship

Date: July 20-23

Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Wirral, EnglandTournaments

Tiger Woods struggling with his leg injury

Tiger Woods' injuries have forced him to miss 16 major tournaments since 2008. The 15-time major winner last won a major in 2019. After his accident in 2021, Woods completely stayed away from the golf course.

He was slated to play at the Hero World Challenge but had to step down from the tournament as he developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the tournament.

However, he returned to play on the television exhibition series The Match on December 10, but his pair was defeated by American duo Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Woods teamed up with current World No. 1, Rory McIlroy, but they were not good enough to beat Spieth and Thomas.

He also played in the PNC Championship and had a great start. Fans were hoping to see him clinch the trophy, but he tied it up at T8.

Although Woods did not compete in the Hero World Challenge, he served as the tournament's host.

Woods is unarguably one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has won five Masters, four PGA Championships, three US Open tournaments, and three The Open Championships.

Tiger Woods results in 2022

The Masters

Venue: Augusta National

Position: 47

PGA Championship

Venue: Southern Hills

Position: WD

JP McManus Pro-Am

Venue: Adare Manor

Position: T39

The Open

Venue: St Andrews

Position: MC

The Match VII

Venue: Pelican

Position: 2

PNC Championship

Position: T8

Poll : 0 votes