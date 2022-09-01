Are Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson friends?

From the looks of it, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson have a lot in common. The two athletes are out there to prove that age is just a number. While Brady is a true legend in the NFL, Mickelson is considered one of the greatest in golf by many. Both athletes are constantly looking for new challenges, and these traits seem to have brought them together as friends.

While Phil Mickelson is 52 years of age, Tom Brady is younger at 45. Despite being in different sports, Mickelson and Brady have a great relationship. The duo share a mutual respect for one another and have revealed the same on multiple occasions. In fact, the two’s friendship has even seen them play golf together multiple times, with Brady’s love for the game putting him up against Mickelson and his team.

Phil Mickelson lauds Tom Brady for his discipline

The Match: Champions For Charity (Image via Getty)

With over seven Super Bowl wins to his name, it is safe to say that Tom Brady’s hardwork and discipline has made him a true icon over the years. Brady is a household name and boasts millions of fans around the world. Interestingly, Mickelson is one of them.

Phil Mickelson once revealed that he was in awe of Brady’s work ethic. The ace golfer revealed that he has a lot to learn from the NFL MVP. Mickelson called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback an “inspiration” and stated that he was “fortunate” to spend time with him.

Speaking at a press conference at the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines, Phil Mickelson said:

“I’ve been fortunate to spend time with him, and when I’m around him, I learn a lot. I learn a lot by just watching and observing the dedication, the hard work."

Continuing to talk about his respect and admiration for Brady, he added:

"He’s very disciplined in what he eats and recovery and taking the time to do the right things after the round and so forth. It’s inspiring to see, because when you see somebody do it and do what he’s doing, which is play football at the highest level at an age that really nobody else has ever done it, it’s inspiring, and it’s motivating. When you see it happen, it’s much easier to do.”

It is important to note that Mickelson and Brady teamed up to play golf in 2021 as part of ‘The Match’. Having played against one another in 2020, the two athletes took on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, the NFL-golf star duo lost the match at the Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Mickelson and Brady's Twitter banter

Funnily enough, golf isn’t the only bonding time for these athletes. Mickelson and Brady have proven that they can be great online pals as well. In the past, the two stars have indulged in several rather witty exchanges on Twitter. During one such incident, Mickelson initiated the banter by commenting on a tweet from the famous football journalist Ian Rapoport.

The tweet by Rapoport mentioned Brady, who used to play for the New England Patriots back then. Having suffered a calf injury while training, Brady was out of play during that time. Following this, former PGA Tour champion Mickelson decided to playfully (and sarcastically) offer his help to Brady to exercise his calves.

Commenting on the tweet about the NFL star’s injury, Mickelson wrote, “I’m on standby for a flight to Boston. Let’s not let inadequate calves hold us back”. This was taken in the right spirit by the then 6-time Superbowl champion, who quickly responded to Mickelson tweeting, “The Phil Mickelson Method… for jacked calves? Sign me up”. The golfer then went on to reply, “I feel #7 is on its way!”, showcasing his support for Brady to make a strong return to the pitch.

The friendship between the two athletes on top of their respective sports is indeed a heart-warming sight. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady have grown closer over the years and continue to remain friends. Fans of the duo can only wonder when they will see each other next.

Edited by Atul S